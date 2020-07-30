Making Education Media Rich: O'Donnell Learn Launches Media Lab to take Media Development Capabilities Global

STAMFORD, Conn., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading design firm O'Donnell Learn launches Media Lab and aims to help higher education institutions enhance their learner experience and increase retention for today's visual learners.

Media Lab will be headed by Creative Director and VP of Global Strategy, Daniel Leiker. Leiker is no stranger to O'Donnell Learn and designing for higher education. As CEO of London-based AfterClass, a company with expertise in bringing multimedia production together with learning experience design, he and O'Donnell Learn partnered previously on several large-scale projects. The launch of Media Lab integrates AfterClass into O'Donnell Learn and lays the groundwork to create best-in-class, multimedia learning experiences at any scale. Leiker will continue in London, as part of O'Donnell Learn's global strategy.

"We really want to pioneer best practices in learning media design and set the industry standard," shared Leiker. "Create the best learning experience for each institution, striking the optimal balance between creative and pedagogically-engaging learning media. By integrating our areas of expertise, we can improve design outcomes through close collaboration between the instructional designer, faculty and multimedia developer, unique to design firms that typically focus on one area or the other."

O'Donnell Learn has a strong history of providing purposeful learning design , strategic advisory and user insight services, and program design to higher education institutions, education companies and professional organizations across the U.S. The launch of Media Lab makes it possible to help institutions of any size or type increase the effectiveness, accessibility and efficacy of the learning experiences they offer.

"We believe a well-crafted media experience creates a strong sense of presence for learners, and a strong sense of presence aids greatly in learner retention and satisfaction," Joana Jebsen, President at O'Donnell Learn, added. "Media is often the first or primary point of intersection between the learner, what they are learning and who they are learning it from. With these expanded capabilities, we can help institutions reflect their own essence and branding, throughout all learning experiences."

About O'Donnell Learn

O'Donnell Learn is a leading learning design firm that is rooted in purposeful learning design, a user-centric approach that delivers student success. O'Donnell Learn helps institutions support their faculty to deliver great learning experiences.

