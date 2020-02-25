Making Higher Education Affordable and Enriching for Future Managers

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

College Dropout Crisis

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, textbook costs have increased by 88% between 2006-2016. 2/3 of students cannot afford and have skipped buying textbooks. Other students, spend in the range of $80- $150 on each textbook! This puts a huge burden on the students as they barely meet other necessary expenses. Vibrant covers every aspect of business and has books on Accounting and Finance, Marketing Management, Principles of Management, Project Management, Business Strategy, Human Resources and Operations & Supply Chain Management.

One of the most disheartening statistics in America today is that of college dropouts. According to College Atlas, 70% of Americans join college but less than 2/3 of them graduate with a degree and 30% of them dropout after the first year.

This issue affects not only the aspirations of students, but also the nation, which would face a crunch of skilled workers in the near future. The primary reason for this dreadfully high college dropout rate is the high cost of course materials, particularly management textbooks.

Reality of High Textbook Costs

A case in point is the cost of textbooks for Accounting and Finance courses. The combined cost for recommended textbooks for three major subjects for Accounting and Finance - Financial Accounting; Managerial Accounting and Cost Accounting could be anything between $240-$400.

Vibrant Publishers, a leading publishing house for high quality textbooks on business and management, has addressed this issue smartly. Each book is priced between $9-$30, making them 50-80% cheaper than other textbooks. These books cover everything from fundamentals, to important concepts, to standard principles plus practical ways of application of the subject.

The three books covering the subjects mentioned above from the Vibrant Publishers, together would cost an extremely affordable $30 for Kindle and $75 for Paperbacks!

Is Resorting to Open Educational Resources the Solution?

OER are learning, teaching, assessing and research materials which are openly available in the public domain, either in digital format or otherwise, which can be accessed at no cost and shared and re-shared without any copyright limitations.

While the system of OER has helped lessen the burden on students, it has its disadvantages. One, they may not give a comprehensive coverage of the subject, missing out on important fundamentals and principles. Second, considerable time is wasted by students in sourcing and adapting OER's to their requirement. The same goes for professors who need to guide the students on the sourcing, study and use of these OER. Many times, professors are required to structure and put together these materials, which is again an added burden on them.

For example, the course material for Business Strategy and Project Management-Colleges provide OER links to several journals, articles, blogs and case papers for students to source and study.

However, Business Strategy Essentials and Project Management Essentials from Vibrant Publishers, explains the building blocks of these subjects with a 21st century point of view, along with relevant case studies and the bundle is priced at just $20.

Hence, the constraints of high textbook costs and OER can be avoided if textbooks themselves were more affordable.

What do professors say?

"The ability to communicate such a broad content by condensing intense information and integrating it with industrial examples and real cases is plus of the Operations & Supply Chain Management Essentials"

- Andrea Patrucco, Ph.D, Asst. Professor, SCM at PSU

"The Business Strategy book offers a holistic approach to strategy by covering the strategic process, business structure and change, always keeping the industrial aspect in mind".

- Nilsa Fleury, Consultant & Professor at NSU

To support professors, Vibrant includes quality supplemental material and additional educational resources to help save their time and efforts - a win-win situation for both students and professors.

Vibrant Publishers is committed to offer compact, easy to understand content at an affordable price to ensure that management education becomes more affordable, equitable and enriching for all.

Vibrant Management books with ISBNs:

1) Financial Accounting (978-1949395-32-7)

2) Financial Management (978-1949395-37-2)

3) Cost Accounting & Management (978-1949395-35-8)

4) Business Strategy (978-1946383-98-3)

5) Operations & Supply Chain Management (978-1949395-24-2)

6) Project Management (978-1949395-39-6)

7) Marketing Management (978-1949395-04-4)

8) Principles of Management (978-1946383-93-8)

9) Human Resource Management (upcoming)

