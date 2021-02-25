Making history in Black History Month, Blac Flowerz launches the first business in the world focused exclusively on products created by black American women

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just launched online, Blac Flowerz (BF) is a company dedicated to curating, showcasing, and selling exceptional products from black American women. Representing 35 different brands, every piece on the BF website is created by a black American woman, or from a company owned by a black American woman. Featuring fine leather goods, home décor, jewelry, bath and body and more, there has never before been a marketplace or single contact point for the world to see and appreciate the extraordinary work of this under-represented demographic in the USA.

BF is the vision of founder Charlie Conable, a black American woman who has spent a career at the top of luxury retail including managing premium boutiques on Rodeo Dr in Beverly Hills. She saw and felt the pain of the black community, and much of the country, in 2020 through the events surrounding the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more injustices going back generations and still very much in our society. Beyond marching in protest, she decided to make a stand and bring awareness to her community – to black American women entrepreneurs and artists. Her belief is that creating lasting generational wealth and equity has been an obstacle to black America, and that BF can help a group of amazing women get the recognition, sales, and success they deserve, raising their profile and their independent wealth as an equalizing measure over time. Charlie decided to put her money where her mouth is, and to start a company whose sole mission is to help black American women succeed.

Right now is the time for Blac Flowerz, starting small but with big ambitions to change the conversation and create lasting and essential change in America. BF donates 10% of all profits back to charities working to help black American women, and further invests 10% of profits in start-up black-owned businesses.

