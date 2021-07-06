Making Houston Commercial Landscape Bloom

HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Roberts, sought-after Designer and CEO of Core Landscape Group, LLC, has earned his reputation of being one of the best because of his unique approach to client services. His knowledge in this industry filled with passion, creativity, dedication to clients, and a career sparked with passion has given him a life of simplicity that has emerged and prospered accordingly.

In 1996 Williams started his Houston based first firm, which he sold in 2005 and is now the Principal of ICONstrux Design+Build and CEO of CORE Landscape Group, LLC. Not only is William personally involved in providing his expertise and support throughout the many avenues of every project that comes to his firm, but he has quite the reputation of being at the forefront of customer interactions.

With over 32 years in his field, building a prominent career in the city that he loves has shaped his career into what it is today; marvelous creations with happy clients with an approach to magnifying his gratitude in Houston, a city he loves and calls home.

He has made some substantial additions to his team for growth, with Jamey Goss leading the way. Jamey is a seasoned landscape professional with a stellar reputation with both clients, and other industry professionals. Jamey, now Vice President and Partner, brings over 28 years of knowledge and management expertise that is second to none. The newly founded partnership will grow CORE Landscape Group, LLC while keeping the family-owned business feel. Agreeing on many things, the most important bring the basic principles that there must be a balance between clients, employees and profits. The entire CORE team understands service, they continue to provide service to the service industry where others fail. "I love Mondays", is how anyone who loves what they do should feel, this is a simple frame of mind that is easily contagious at CORE. With the talent each bring to the table, this partnership is on a successful path to grow this 13-year-old company into a leader in the Texas landscape industry.

You can't drive around Houston without passing by multiple projects that either of these gentlemen have had an important role in from their past, or as a current client. There's no denying it; their work has contributed to the beauty of Houston for decades. Stepping outside of his boundaries William continues to develop residential real estate, design beautiful projects, and construct projects that are now recognized nationally, these are more boxes to check on the list of his accomplishments. Jamey operates and manages CORE, ensuring the success of each project.

William and his wife Chloe are both successful entrepreneurs sharing a joint commitment with decades of giving back to their community and contributing to the Houston economy. They have five beautiful children and lead a balanced and successful life. Jamey and his wife Miranda, have eight beautiful children and are just as excited to call Houston their home.

www.corelandscapegroup.com

1240 W 25th St, Houston, TX 77008

(713) 688-2673

Contact: Alan Semsar (818) 288-4050 [email protected]

SOURCE Core Landscape Group