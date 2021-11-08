Making Hybrid Service Models Work "Better" By Leveraging Pharmacy Services -- Free Webinar By Genoa Healthcare & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Making Hybrid Service Models Work "Better" By Leveraging Pharmacy Services , available free of charge courtesy of Genoa Healthcare. This event will feature two executives of specialty provider organizations that are delivering on the promise of hybrid service systems.

The pandemic has dramatically increased the acceptance and use of telehealth and other digital services. But consumers are returning to face-to-face services with an expectation of 'hybrid' service model – combining the best of digital and in-person services. How do executive teams rethink service delivery — combining virtual, in-clinic, and in-home services? How can pharmacy services make hybrid service models work better? This session, along with Jeff O'Neil, President and CEO of Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services and Scott Hedges, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Director of Laboratory Services for Seven Counties Services, Inc., provide the answers.

The executives will discuss how they're rethinking service delivery to accommodate both consumers and payers in a hybrid world..

Jeff O'Neil serves as President and CEO for Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, a large, comprehensive behavioral health organization in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jeff has worked in the field of behavioral health for 29 years, leading and directly working at all levels, including residential treatment, housing, care management, counseling and integrated care.

Dcn. Scott T. Hedges, M.D. is the Chief Medical Officer and Director of Laboratory Services with Seven Counties Services, Inc., the regional mental health center for Louisville, Kentucky, and surrounding counties. Dr. Hedges is also Clinical Faculty with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at his alma mater, the University of Louisville, School of Medicine, and a consulting psychiatrist for St. Luke's Institute, Louisville office. He was recently appointed by the Governor to serve on the Kentucky Department of Medicaid Services Pharmacy and Therapeutics committee.

Moderating this event will be Kevin O'Connell, the Vice President of Sales for Genoa Healthcare. Kevin has been a licensed pharmacist in Rhode Island for 20 years. Prior to this role, Kevin oversaw Genoa's New England division and served as Sales Director for the NY/NJ area. Kevin's mission is to improve the lives of those living with mental illness through superior, compassionate care.

This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Genoa Healthcare. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Genoa Healthcare

Genoa Healthcare has been serving the behavioral health community for nearly 20 years, providing pharmacy services, telepsychiatry and medication management solutions. Today, Genoa Healthcare serves more than 800,000 individuals annually in 47 states and the District of Columbia, and fills more than 15 million prescriptions per year. Genoa Healthcare is the fifth largest drug chain in the U.S., with more than 450 pharmacies located within behavioral health centers. Visit www.genoahealthcare.com .

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

