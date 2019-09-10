Making IoT Easy: SG Wireless Teams with Arrow Electronics

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based full stack Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SG Wireless, today announced it has signed an agreement with Arrow Electronics, a leading provider of technology and engineering solutions.

Under the agreement, Arrow will be selling SG Wireless modules and gateways. This will serve as the foundation for SG Wireless' expansion of services for current and future IoT customers.

"We are pleased to work with Arrow to provide solutions for customers globally and are very excited about the opportunities," said Carl Hung, CEO of SG Wireless.

"By combining our innovative technology solutions with Arrow's extensive experience and capabilities, we believe we can work together to launch products and solutions quickly and successfully for customers."

Arrow customers can contact their Arrow sales representative to purchase the products, or they can be bought directly via the Arrow website.

ABOUT SG WIRELESS

SG Wireless was launched in 2019 by Hong Kong-based Electronics Manufacturer Services (EMS) provider, Season Group. SG Wireless is a full stack IoT provider and was created to assist customers in taking their IoT concepts to a finished product. With our global manufacturing capabilities and the extensive wireless experience of our senior leadership team, we pride ourselves on being the only IoT provider offering design, development, manufacturing and everything in between.

For more information, visit SG Wireless at www.sgwireless.com

ABOUT SEASON GROUP

Season Group is dedicated to providing complete customized manufacturing and engineering services worldwide. With facilities in the USA, Mexico, UK, China and Malaysia, Season Group has over 800,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and over 1800 employees worldwide. We are ISO9001, AS9100D, IATF 16949, ISO13485 and ISO14001 certified.

For more information, visit Season Group at www.seasongroup.com

