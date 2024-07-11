Making it Easy to Find Veal for Your Meals

Hard time finding Veal? Order online!

UTICA, N.Y., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make cooking Veal at home a breeze by sourcing online or in-store! Veal is a very regional protein, which means it isn't available in every grocery retail across the United States like chicken, beef or pork. Even better, no matter your location, you can still have veal shipped directly to your doorstep. From now on, you don't have to miss out on those delicious Veal dishes or spending extra money by dining out. You can order Veal from multiple online locations direct to your door.

Veal, Discover Delicious, funded by beef farmers and ranchers, has a great resource that shares various online Veal retailers. Check it out here: https://www.veal.org/shop/online/

Retailers vary on their shipping costs and products available. Keep in mind, some also have requirements for minimum amounts in an order. Either way, you don't have to go without Veal as part of your weekly menu. Veal provides a great opportunity to switch up your weekly meals - check out Veal.org for recipes catered to every season.

If you are someone that likes to shop at your local grocery store, Veal is often hidden in the meat case. You can find it near the lamb, and often other specialty proteins. It's always best to ask someone working in the meat department, they will know exactly where Veal is located if it is carried there.

Don't miss out on adding Veal to the menu, no matter where you are! Ordering online or picking it up at the local grocery store, Veal will add delicious variation to your home meals.

