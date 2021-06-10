Making It Media's Show 'Staycation' Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement: Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Making It Media , a production company specializing in travel and destination content, announced that its lifestyle program, 'Staycation,' has won an Emmy Award in the 'Outstanding Achievement: Lifestyle – Long Form' category at the 47th Annual Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards.

Pictured (left to right): Making It Media CEO and 'Staycation' Executive Producer and Host Robert Parks-Valletta and 'Staycation' Director Marvin Nuecklaus. (PRNewsfoto/Making It Media) 'Staycation' takes viewers inside some of the most luxurious rental homes in the world. (PRNewsfoto/Making It Media)

Sensing a shift in consumer travel behavior and content consumption, Making It Media is redefining the travel genre with a new class of destination-themed content. The company focuses on reaching consumers on streaming platforms, social media, and local and national television networks with a genre of travel content that offers a virtual getaway, as well as highlighting local hotspots that pose an alternative to traditional vacations.

"Making it Media is creating the travel channel of the future. Helping people discover new places and people, and showcasing all facets of life like never before," said Robert Parks-Valletta , CEO, Making It Media, and Executive Producer and Host, 'Staycation.' 'I'm excited for our team, and to see 'Staycation' recognized with an Emmy Award as we continue to reinvent what travel destination content looks like."

'Staycation' showcases local hotspots where travelers can enjoy a unique vacation experience. Destinations highlighted on the show range from plush vacation homes in Palm Springs to cabin retreats in Big Bear and Lake Tahoe to ocean-view homes in San Diego and Costa Rica. Staycation is hosted by Parks-Valletta, and co-hosted by Sean Breuner, CEO of AvantStay .

The show aired regionally on multiple broadcast stations & CBS affiliates in California, internationally on Roku TV, and was distributed to more than 5 million followers via Making It Media's network of social media partners. Additional episodes will air in 2021.

"Staycation' takes the audience on a journey to explore vacation rentals that go beyond typical destinations and accommodations," said Marvin Nuecklaus , Director, 'Staycation.' "By highlighting unique locales and homeowner stories, we're giving viewers and travelers access to one of a kind travel experiences and local cultures."

Previously, Making It Media produced two successful travel television series in 'Wonderful Places,' and 'Destination LA,' both of which are available on Amazon Prime. Hosted by Crystal Lee , in-arena host for the Golden State Warriors and former Miss California, Destination LA highlights local businesses and shares the stories of the people who built them. Destination LA is expanding to additional locations, with Destination Dallas to air in 2021.

ABOUT MAKING IT MEDIA

Making It Media (MIM) is a production company on a mission to create the travel channel of the future. Founded by Robert Parks-Valletta in partnership with Emmy Award-winning actor Darin Brooks (The Bold & the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives) and Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender, A Million Little Things). The team has accounted for a combined 3,000 episodes of network television content to-date. Making It Media's content expertise is complemented by a cross-platform approach to distribution, with its combined social media partner networks consisting of over 20 million followers, and plans to launch the Destination Network, a 24/7 streaming channel living on multiple platforms.

Media contact:

Tim Napier

[email protected]

+1 (951) 403-5197

SOURCE Making It Media

Related Links

https://makingitmedia.com/

