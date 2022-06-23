Making its First Appearance at ISTELive 22, Riiid to Introduce its New Product for School Teachers

"We are thrilled to present Riiid for Classroom at ISTELive 22, a global edtech community where educators and education leaders gather to experience the most innovative edtech solutions and share best practices and insights in the education industry," said YJ Jang, CEO of Riiid. "By showing the actual demo on-site, we are hoping to get meaningful feedback and engage with teachers for better solutions in schools and classrooms."

The very first feature of 'Riiid for Classroom' is a quiz generating platform specifically targeted to K-12 school teachers. It only takes two clicks to create a quiz with different types and levels of questions from a continuously refreshed question bank. Once the quiz is generated, it can be downloaded in PDF or uploaded to any Learning Management System (LMS) already in-use.

The quiz generator is currently available for math, but the company will expand the subjects and features based on the needs of teachers. Based on data collected through this feature, Riiid will embed AI features in the product to identify areas that require attention and further individualize quizzes. Meanwhile, teachers will get a panoramic view of their class's performance per topic and question.

"With our technology, we hope to get rid of inefficiency in schools and help teachers focus on what they really need to understand to maximize each student's learning potential," added Jang. "This is the very first feature of Riiid for Classroom, in which teachers can help build the dataset necessary to make AI education a reality. Together, we will keep developing innovative products for use in K-12 classrooms and public schools."

For more than four decades, the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference has been recognized as one of the world's most influential education events attracting over 16,000 attendees and industry representatives, including teachers, tech coordinators and directors, library media specialists, education leaders, tech providers and researchers from around the world. Riiid will be demonstrating its new product at booth #3118.

SOURCE Riiid