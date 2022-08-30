Making Life Easier for Information Requests - Leveraging TRG Screen and Lexis CourtLink Together to Automate Docket and Complaint Retrievals

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG Screen's inquiry management tool, Quest, has been upgraded to help firms automate docket and complaint retrieval via Lexis® CourtLink®. This integration benefits a law firm by saving time through elimination of manual research.

This collaboration evolved from the input of the Knowledge Management/Information Services team at national employment law firm Jackson Lewis, along with other client research. After working with TRG Screen and LexisNexis on ways to work more efficiently, a solution was designed for inbound research requests that delivers automated complaint retrieval.

"Harnessing content via APIs is a huge topic for legal librarians at the moment but they often don't have access to software developers to build the necessary integration," says Richard Mundell, Chief Product Officer at TRG Screen. "Interfacing to CourtLink is an excellent opportunity to provide this automation to TRG & Lexis' mutual customers so they get all of the benefits of the integration without any of the overhead of having to build it themselves."

"LexisNexis is committed to simplifying our customers' workflow," said Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer, LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland. "Many firms report that Quest is indispensable for managing incoming research requests. Quest leveraged the LexisNexis APIs and metadata elements to automate these requests. Working together, LexisNexis and TRG Screen have provided an innovative solution for our mutual customers."

Quest was developed with feedback from our legal clients and is much more than a ticketing system. Rather than managing inbound inquires in shared Outlook folders, or tracking on spreadsheets, Quest helps automate the process, so nothing falls through the cracks. With Quest Pro, our hosted users now have the option to use our bot to build up a knowledge base – or use it as well to retrieve Lexis CourtLink documents (with subscription).

CourtLink offers the industry's largest collection of dockets and documents—189.7 million dockets and 36.5 million documents, plus more than 100,000 dockets each week. It also includes powerful alert and search features. Court dockets, complaints and other court-filed documents are vital sources of intelligence for litigation and business. Lexis CourtLink offers the broadest federal and state court full docket coverage, including 1,256 state courts online and actively updated. CourtLink offers the features needed to pinpoint docket facts and get automatic updates.

How it works:

Quest bots will identify and act on inbound emails requesting a docket or complaint from Lexis CourtLink;

If a match is found, Quest will generate an email reply that includes a link to the requested document;

Research staff can also review the request for additional context before a reply is sent to the requestor;

All response options are configurable to ensure the appropriate level of review/interaction takes place, such as the system replies to the Research staff or directly to the requestor.

Why use the integrated Quest/Lexis CourtLink functionality?

It saves valuable time and improves efficiency by automating request workflows for retrieving routine materials such as patents and dockets. Rather than your resources taking multiple steps to retrieve a requested document and manually reply to the requestor, the system is designed to automate the process with controls for knowledge managers to monitor and manage each request;

The integration drives greater value for our mutual customers by surfacing content from the largest collection of court dockets and documents within an established workflow tool used every day to efficiently distribute insights to practitioners that need it.

