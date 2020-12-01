Making Lives Better: Manulife Gives Global Team Contribution for Acts of Kindness

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife is giving each of its 35,000 employees around the world the spending equivalent of $50 CAD in their local currency to 'pay it forward' and create acts of kindness in their local communities this holiday season.

"2020 has been a difficult year for many individuals, families and communities around the world - it's challenged us to prioritize health and safety and adopt new ways of connecting and supporting each other," said Manulife President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori. "If we could all demonstrate care and kindness, even if it is a small gesture, we will help make the world a better place."

Manulife will be forgoing end of year company celebration events and gifts to instead encourage employees around the world to donate gifts or make donations to individuals or organizations in their communities. Contributions can also be pooled with other colleagues should they wish to demonstrate their support collectively. Employees will be encouraged to share their stories of support on social media using #ManulifeActofKindness. All posts and stories will be shared on www.manulife.com/actofkindness.

"We believe that our success as a Company depends on the success of the communities we serve," said Gori. "And we are grateful to be in a position to lend a helping hand to those in need. By motivating and empowering our global team to share their humanity and give back, we hope to make lives better for people around the world."

Manulife and John Hancock have taken a range of actions this year to support communities around the world. In response to COVID-19, Manulife has made donations of nearly $5 million focused on several critical fronts, including food security for the most vulnerable; supporting the well-being of health care workers; enabling mental health support through digital programs; offering financial relief to customers; and facilitating matching donations and virtual volunteer programs.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.





