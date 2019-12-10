Making Milestones in Healthcare: TrackCore Inc. Implements Its 300th Terso RFID-Enabled Enclosure

MADISON,Wis., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrackCore, Inc. will implement its 300th Terso Solutions RFID-enabled enclosure before the end of the year. This follows soon after TrackCore's 200th implementation in Q1 of 2019.

Such growth is a result of new customer development as well as repeat installations for hospitals seeking to increase the number of RFID-enabled solutions managing high-value inventory at their sites. It also serves as a reflection of TrackCore and Terso's partnership.

"This type of success proves the importance of automating inventory management in healthcare," said Ross MacGregor, VP of New Business Development at TrackCore, Inc. "We've done some fantastic work together and we will continue to co-develop innovative and beneficial solutions for the healthcare market."

Terso's RFID-enabled enclosures' secure access system captures inventory transactions in real time. Record of the transactions are accessible via TrackCore's software, allowing staff to know immediately who took what item and at what time.

"We both have very customer-centric organizations," said Jason Rosemurgy, Sr. VP of Marketing and Sales at Terso. "We understand that this is not simply about deploying technology at a hospital and letting [staff] figure it out- especially given the critical nature of the inventory they're maintaining. This is about offering value-added solutions in the supply chain and ensuring the customers have success in their inventory management applications."

TrackCore, Inc. is a dynamic and growing company headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. TrackCore began with a vision and commitment to improve patient safety surrounding tissues and implants and now serves more than 650 hospitals, nationwide. TrackCore continues to invest in its products, expanding the TrackCore product offering to include TrackCore Interventional and TrackCore SameDay.

Terso Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of automated inventory management solutions for tracking high-value medical and scientific products in healthcare and life science. Terso Solutions, Inc. is backed by 14 years of RFID product development and implementation experience. Our product line includes RAIN RFID cabinets, refrigerators, freezers (-20C to -80C), smart rooms, and mobile solutions. Terso has deployed over 3,200 RAIN RFID-enabled sensors worldwide. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Terso Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Promega Corporation.

If you would like more information on this topic, please call Katherine Blonde at (608)-960-8989, or email katherine.blonde@tersosolutions.com.

SOURCE Terso Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tersosolutions.com

