Making Moments Matter for Foster Children Nationwide

May is National Foster Care Month but all year long, Royal Family KIDS is focused on children who come from difficult places. Over 14,000 trained volunteers across the country are preparing a special week for foster children who will be attending summer camp for the first time—and for those who are returning. What a difference just one week of camp makes for these children and in many cases, the positive impact has been proven to change the trajectory of their lives.

"We fill the lives of these foster children with the most powerful expression of love," said Tiffany Bagasan, director of RFK camp Ocala, Florida. "Unrushed time shared between adults who truly see the beauty and potential in each and every one of them. During the week of camp, the children experience moments of heartfelt laughter, positive affirmation, and life-changing lessons."

Jim Duggan, RFK camp director in Mission Viejo, California comments, "One of the children who attended our camp was adopted by someone on our volunteer team, and an adoptive mom of another child said that being involved with our camp has changed her world forever."

Royal Family KIDS invites individuals, church leaders, and businesses to get involved within their communities in efforts to serve more foster children, RFK Locations.

About Royal Family KIDS

Royal Family KIDS provides a safe and sustainable platform by which churches and volunteers can serve children in the foster care system. Through this platform, churches launch camps and mentoring clubs for foster children ages 6-12. Through one week of summer camp, Royal Family KIDS is changing the trajectory of these children and making moments matter.

Royal Family KIDS is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA. To get involved, please visit: RFK.org.

Press Contact: Maryann Somma Rousseau

Direct: 714.342.3675

Email: maryannr@royalfamilykids.org

Website: www.rfk.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/making-moments-matter-for-foster-children-nationwide-300649095.html

SOURCE Royal Family KIDS

Related Links

https://rfk.org

