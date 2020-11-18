BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 30% of households in the United States earn less than $35,000 per year. After taxes, that equates to $2,625 in take home pay each month. There's rent or mortgage to pay, utilities, car payments and, of course, groceries. But this was before the pandemic. COVID-19 has eliminated jobs and shrunken budgets. More families have been forced to make tough decisions at the end of every month, when budgets tend to be particularly limited. But that doesn't have to be the case. Sarah Ludmer, Kellogg Company Senior Director of Wellbeing and Regulatory, shares how Kellogg is making nourishing foods affordable and accessible for all.

By Sarah Ludmer

Kellogg Company Senior Director of Wellbeing and Regulatory

Kellogg's portfolio is 86% plant based including cereals, snacks and veggie foods, which are often an affordable, accessible food option.

Our foods help promote the consumption of grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, which can help provide important nutrients like fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals. Kellogg's cereals, for example, deliver important nutrients such as fiber, B vitamins and iron. Our plant-forward food can also be a driver of under-consumed food groups such as fruit, vegetables and dairy – think about a bowl of cereal that contains fruit, milk and cereal.

And our Morningstar Farms black bean burgers have 72 percent less fat than regular ground beef and deliver nine grams of protein. We've been making our veggie foods available broadly for 40 years through our Morningstar Farms brand and now with our new Incogmeato line of veggie burgers.

When it comes to affordability, cereal especially serves as both an accessible and affordable meal option for families on a budget. Did you know that four servings of Kellogg cereal with milk and fruit costs less than $4? Several of our single serve snack foods also check in around the $1 price point, which a parent can use to nourish their child any time of day.

Our company knows it's imperative to keep our food accessible to all communities.

In addition to donating millions of meals to food banks through our Better Days commitments, we engage with government stakeholders on a broad array of nutrition assistance programs that feed families in need.

We work with the U.S. Congress and Department of Agriculture to ensure that feeding programs meet the needs of our consumers. Specifically, we make food that qualifies for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which fed 35.7 million people in 2019, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants & Children (WIC), which fed 6.4 million people in 2019. We also provide educational tools – such as delicious and simple recipes - to promote and support local WIC clinics to drive redemption of WIC dollars.

We are also closely engaged with and support programs that feed children nationwide, like the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, summer meals and more.

I am proud and motivated by the fact our company nourishes people with affordable and accessible foods and that we continue to play an important role in their overall wellbeing. To learn more, visit KelloggCompany.com.

