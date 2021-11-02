Making Pandemic Play Safer: Adora celebrates over three quarters of a million Machine Washable toys sold

LAGUNGA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Covid-19 still at the forefront of every parent's mind, Adora are proud to be providing safer options for play during the pandemic.

Promising to "uninvite germs from your child's play" Adora know how important toy hygiene is, now more than ever. The California based toy brand offer over 115 diverse toys that are 100% machine washable and have recently celebrated sales of over 750,000 of these toys to families across the globe.

Like viruses that cause cold and flu, Covid-19 can survive for hours on non-porous surfaces like plastic, vinyl, and plush toys. Being able to machine wash toys thoroughly after a playdate takes the worry away from parents and allows children to enjoy their favorite toy care-free. And thanks to the exclusive Quickdri technology of their BathTime, SplashTime and Beach Babies collections, most Adora machine washable dolls will be dry and ready to join the toy box again in no time.

For over 30 years Adora has been creating machine washable toys, and their collection includes classic vinyl dolls, water play toys, trendy doll outfits, glow in the dark toys, and plush dolls that change color in the sun! Even their premium doll car seats, highchairs, strollers, and doll diaper bags have removable fabric components that can be washed. There really is something for every child.

Easy to clean is not the only feature parents can enjoy when bringing Adora toys into their child's play. The Adora Difference promises Award Winning, innovative toys that are mindfully crafted from premium BPA-free materials, leaving parents and their children free to enjoy play without limitations.

All Adora products are available to purchase on www.adora.com

