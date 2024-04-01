MAKING PEACE THROUGH EMPATHY: A MUSLIM AND A JEW IN A RADICAL CONVERSATION

Events Produced by FeelReal and Heal Together Coalition

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As violence continues in the Middle East and on our social media feeds, two unique events promise to break through the vitriol.

On Sunday, April 7 at 12pm PT / 1pm MT / 2pm CT / 3pm ET, Heal Together Coalition proudly presents How We Make Peace: A Muslim and a Jew Demonstrate Radical Empathy . This extraordinary 90-minute online conversation will happen exactly six months after October 7. It features two teachers of emotional intelligence: Kawtar El Alaoui, a Muslim woman born in Morocco, and David Sauvage, a Jewish man born in the US.

Then on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:30pm in New York City, NeueHouse will be offering an in-person event with Kawtar and David: Radical Empathy in the Middle East: Forging Connection Through Conversation . Both are free and you must RSVP to attend.

In the midst of the harsh realities of conflict, these events provide a way to experience and learn about radical empathy in action. It involves listening deeply and compassionately to the experiences of others, especially when it becomes challenging. It requires that we bravely look at the hidden or shadow parts of ourselves. Once we do, we can see how we are a part of the conflict too, and we can start to heal. "We believe that radical empathy is how we make peace—lasting and true peace—between each other and between groups," says Kawtar. "It's extremely hard and takes a lot of skill, but there is no other way," David continues.

Expect these next conversations between Kawtar and David to be spontaneous, unpredictable, healing, and enlightening. For a taste of what they discussed, you can see their appearance on this podcast . The previous events welcomed hundreds of attendees – watch a video of highlights here .

HOSTED BY

Heal Together is a coalition that together invites individuals, communities, and the media to join in crucial conversation. Kawtar El Alaoui is a conscious leadership consultant and Founder of Conscious Togetherness , and David Sauvage is a teacher of emotional intelligence and founder of Culture of Healing . Produced by Andy Swindler & Rachel Zargo, Co-founders of FeelReal and Heal Together Coalition . FeelReal is a social network for courageous conversations to co-create community and real solutions to our world's dire problems.

SOURCE FeelReal Co.