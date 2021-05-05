Making Real Estate Investing Available to Everyone Just Made Easier

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityDoor, LLC, an online real estate crowdfunding company, announces two new Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offerings on EquityDoor.com, their secure investing portal, that is open to all potential investors.

"EquityDoor was founded by a small team with a big vision," says CEO and Founder, Clint Anderson. "With investments starting as low as $2,000, we're making investing in the income-based real estate market a reality for every investor, not just those with an inside track. The recent updates to RegCF guidelines by the SEC create a win-win scenario. The pool of potential projects is increasing, and individual investors are being given more latitude to invest in projects of their interest."

EquityDoor's executive management team and advisors have spent decades buying and selling real-estate and investment properties, and they're excited about the potential that Reg CF brings to all investors.

"We've already helped investors and project issuers raise millions of dollars for equity-based real estate projects where they share mutual interest. It's what EquityDoor is all about," says Anderson.

EquityDoor opens the door to build real estate equity for anyone. On EquityDoor.com, potential investors can:

Sign Up for Free

Access All Project Documents for Full Transparency

Invest in Reg CF and Reg D 506c Offerings from Across the United States

Use Their Self-Directed IRA to Invest

CXO Robert Girdley adds, "With EquityDoor and Regulation Crowdfunding, the market now has options that are going to provide both new and seasoned real-estate investors with opportunities that were never available in the past."

At EquityDoor, 100% of investments are equity backed, so you can never lose 100% of your investment. In March 2021, new Regulation Crowdfunding rules went into effect, allowing companies to raise up to $5 million from the general public, as opposed to $1.07 million previously. This rule also opens investment limits for Accredited investors, thereby creating more opportunities for them in the marketplace.

EquityDoor's secure online investment portal has offerings for both accredited and non-accredited investors.

"We understand that investing in real estate online via regulation crowdfunding is an exciting opportunity for first-time investors, but like any new endeavor, it can also be a little nerve-wracking until you become more familiar with some basic concepts and investing terms," says Anderson.

That's why EquityDoor.com has:

Free Zoom Webinars with Q & A Sessions

Flexible Meeting Scheduling with Our Executive Team (Schedule Here)

A Robust FAQ Section On EquityDoor.com

Partnerships with IRA Custodians to Allow Investors to Use Their Self-Directed IRA to Invest

About EquityDoor: EquityDoor, LLC provides secure, leading-edge technology that connects project owners and investors. By eliminating the traditional cost, complexity and reliance on big banks and real estate insiders, the Austin, Texas based company is positioned to play a vital role in this incredible market transition. EquityDoor, LLC is a funding portal registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA").

