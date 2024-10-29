Making Science and GrowthLoop Partner to Revolutionize AI-Driven Marketing, Just in Time for the Holiday Rush

The partnership will provide a comprehensive, streamlined process for first-party data readiness, measurement, and activation, empowering retailers to optimize marketing campaigns, especially during the holiday season

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Making Science , a global digital marketing company specializing in data readiness and proprietary AI technology, and GrowthLoop , the recently-named #1 composable CDP on G2 and enterprise leader for AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, today announced a partnership to launch an AI-driven marketing solution. This new offering merges Making Science's data readiness expertise with GrowthLoop's advanced audience segmentation and AI-powered marketing technology. Together, the companies will transform how brands collect and activate customer data, enabling marketers to launch campaigns, measure results, and optimize their approach based on AI inputs, all within minutes. For many retailers, this flexibility is crucial during the holiday season's limited window when efficiency is key to maximizing campaign impact and revenue.

Making Science and GrowthLoop Partner to Revolutionize AI-Driven Marketing

As brands gear up for the holiday rush, they often struggle to make informed decisions due to scattered and incomplete data. This leaves gaps in customer profiles, undermining retailers' ability to deliver effective personalization – and ultimately, costing them revenue.

Consider a scenario when a customer abandons an online cart, but later purchases the items in-store. If that customer receives an email urging them to return to their cart (or worse, offering an online discount for what they've already bought), the result is a frustrating, suboptimal customer experience. This out-of-touch approach can damage customer loyalty and illustrates how critical it is for businesses to bridge these data gaps to stay relevant and improve performance.

The new partnership between Making Science and GrowthLoop addresses this challenge by helping brands:

Better collect, manage, and activate their data.

Incorporate AI-powered suggestions to measure campaign performance in real-time, unlocking the ability to continuously optimize their approach.

With these capabilities, brands can gain immediate insights into which campaigns generate the highest in-store and online sales and make real-time adjustments based on AI suggestions and predictive analytics. This enables them to fine-tune their strategies rather than waiting until the end of the holiday cycle to determine if their campaign messaging resonated with consumers.

"Brands are increasingly struggling to keep up with the rapid adoption of AI technologies in marketing," said Jason Downie , U.S. CEO of Making Science. "Our goal is to simplify the process by ensuring brands have their first-party data in order. Once the data is ready, GrowthLoop's advanced AI technologies step in to accurately target and optimize campaigns, delivering superior results. This partnership provides brands with an end-to-end, turnkey solution for data readiness, segmentation, and activation."

Here's How It Works:

Step 1: Prepare data on BigQuery. Making Science's data migration and architecture expertise ensures comprehensive, unified data from any source(s) required.

Step 2: Build and activate campaigns with GrowthLoop to any desired channel, enhanced by Making Science's AI cluster models and predictive AI for smart bidding through its proprietary technology, Gauss Smart Advertising, to boost performance on platforms like Google and Meta.

Step 3: Measure real-time campaign performance on GrowthLoop, powered by Google's Looker, and use insights to make immediate campaign adjustments that increase revenue impact.

Step 4: Leverage GrowthLoop's AI-powered " The Loop " to analyze results, recommend improvements, and loop new data back into BigQuery for continuous improvement and optimization.

"With Making Science handling data readiness and GrowthLoop delivering AI-driven, real-time insights into campaign performance, brands now have a complete solution to get the most out of their marketing spend," said Chris O'Neill , CEO of GrowthLoop. "This partnership unlocks AI technology that helps marketers continuously optimize their campaigns — lowering costs, simplifying processes, and creating better customer experiences."

Key Benefits:

Speed and flexibility: With access to clean, ready-to-use data, marketers can launch campaigns and optimize them in real time, ensuring they can react swiftly to customer behavior.

Better data for better performance: By integrating high-quality first-party data with predictive models, brands can anticipate market trends and deliver personalized campaigns that resonate with their target audience.

Cost efficiency and ROAS: By consolidating efforts with a single partnership, brands reduce the need for multiple vendors and tools, streamlining operations, cutting down costs, and maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS) by ensuring they use ad budgets more effectively.

To learn more about how brands can start unifying their efforts with Making Science and GrowthLoop, or about how to implement 'The Loop,' GrowthLoop's AI-powered solution that provides unparalleled campaign performance and audience data insights for marketers, download the co-produced expert report at https://www.makingscience.com/growthloop/ .

About Making Science

Making Science is a digital acceleration company with over 1200 employees and a presence and technological development in 15 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia, and the USA. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science offers digital marketing, ad tech and martech services, cloud technologies and software, and cybersecurity services globally through delivery hubs that drive job creation and the availability of highly skilled technology talent.

Making Science is composed of four business lines: Global Digital Agency with Technology offering 360 digital advertising services that integrate strategic planning, creative, data, and technology; Cloud, Software, and Cybersecurity business with cloud-based solutions that deploy data intelligence and a specialized cybersecurity team; Artificial Intelligence and SaaS division with more than 400 engineers and data scientists for the development of platforms and digital solutions with AI technology applied to marketing; and the Making Science Investment area with Ventis and TMQ, as a line of business diversification and implementation of the capabilities within all areas of Making Science.

In addition, Making Science participates in multiple ESG initiatives, including the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact, and the Pledge1% initiative, while supporting non-profit organizations in the surrounding communities through a solid commitment to positively impacting the future.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is the enterprise leader for AI-powered marketing on your data cloud and recently named the #1 composable CDP on G2 featured for its best ROI for enterprise. The company continues to innovate under new leadership, with the recent appointment of new CEO, Chris O'Neill . GrowthLoop helps innovative companies leverage the power of AI on the data cloud to transform how they market and drive business impact. Companies use GrowthLoop to create an AI-powered iterative loop by creating audiences directly on the data cloud, orchestrating cross-channel journeys, measuring results in context of your business, and getting new campaign suggestions based on past performance. Built for and by marketers, GrowthLoop pioneered the composable CDP category with a flexible, no-code solution that empowers teams to unlock the full potential of their first-party data. Its platform helps companies thrive by breaking down data silos and enabling cross-functional collaboration to unify data, strategy, and teams. With its rapid expansion and dedication to creating an intelligent data-to-action loop, GrowthLoop is leading the charge for a new era of business impact driven by marketing.

