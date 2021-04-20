Making Science Enters U.S. Market with the Acquisition of 360 Conversion Analytics

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Making Science , a European technology and adtech company specializing in ecommerce and digital transformation, further expanded its international reach by entering the United States market with the acquisition of 360 Conversion Analytics (previously branded as Multiplica US).

With the acquisition of 360 Conversion Analytics, Making Science incorporates 25 consultants based in Florida, New York, and San Francisco. Making Science's clients will benefit from the companies' expertise in both data and technology solutions development. The acquisition also widens Making Science's partner base with companies such as Monetate, Dynamic Yield, and Content Square. Making Science complements its portfolio of data services and CRO (conversion rate) strategy through the expertise of 360 Conversion Analytics in the field of digital experience.

"The United States is a key strategic market for Making Science and is the largest market in the world when it comes to digital marketing and innovation in technology," said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Founder at Making Science. "Our Gauss AI platform technology, that leverages the power of advertising platforms such as Google Marketing Platform and Facebook Platform, has proven its value to big advertisers and we want to launch it and accelerate its growth in the United States."

This acquisition continues the company's international expansion and strengthens its global position as experts in data and technology. The announcement comes after recent expansion to the UK with the acquisition of Nara Media, to Italy with the acquisition of Omniaweb, and to France with the acquisition of Celsius.

"We are very pleased to announce that 360 Conversion Analytics has become part of Making Science," said Nicolas Visiers Würth, founder and CEO of 360 Conversion Analytics. "We're now part of a global company that can offer our bespoke services to other leading markets. Data activation is a fundamental pillar for optimizing our clients' campaigns and we believe that Making Science is the ideal partner to make this happen."

Making Science is listed in Euronext Paris and BME Growth in Madrid since February 2020 and has more than 400 professionals and digital experts with international experience. Acting as a leader in the development of technological solutions, the company offers a bespoke service to clients and has a powerful legacy of innovation.

MediaPost first covered this story.

About Making Science

Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. Making Science operates in the digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud markets, all which have high growth rates.

Making Science is a listed company in Euronext and its Market Capitalization exceeds $200 million and is present in the UK, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, Mexico and Colombia.

In 2021, the company is Europe's fastest growing company in the marketing and sales sector in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and it was ranked 71st in the overall ranking.

SOURCE Making Science

Related Links

https://www.makingscience.com/

