Making Science Has Acquired Additional Shares in UCP

News provided by

United Communications Partners Inc.

29 Sep, 2023, 17:08 ET

SHAREHOLDER'S NEWS from UCP

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of United Communications Partners Inc. wishes to communicate to our shareholders that an affiliate of Making Science Group, S.A. has acquired an additional 6.34% of the shares of United Communications Partners Inc. See press release issued by Making Science below.

Madrid, August 23, 2023

Making Science Group, S.A. (hereinafter "Making Science", "Making Science Group", the "Company", or the "Group"), by virtue of the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, on market abuse, in article 227 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on Securities Markets and Investment Services, and related provisions, as well as Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity (hereinafter , "BME Growth"), hereby makes known the following information:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Making Science is pleased to announce that, through its subsidiary Making Science Marketing & Adtech, SLU, it has acquired an additional 6.34% of the shares of United Communications Partners Inc. ("UCP"), increasing Making Science's ownership in UCP to 76.14%.

UCP is a holding company that conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, principally Tre Kronor Media AB ("Tre Kronor"). From its offices in Stockholm (Sweden), Gothenburg (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Oslo (Norway), Tre Kronor offers its customers a full suite of advertising, media, and other marketing and communication services. Since the initial acquisition of 69.8% of UCP in February 2022, Making Science has accelerated Tre Kronor's growth throughout the Nordic region. In February 2023, Tre Kronor was named Media Agency of the Year for 2023 in Sweden.

In compliance with the provisions of BME MTF Equity Circular 3/2020, it is hereby expressly stated that the information provided herein has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its directors in their current position.

Yours faithfully, 
Mr. José Antonio Martínez Aguilar
CEO of Making Science Group, S.A.

Niclas Fröberg, Chairman of the Board

About United Communications Partners 
United Communications Partners (UCP) is a leading Nordic Region communication's group listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol UCPA. The UCP Group consists of award winning innovative full-service media agencies located in the Nordics. With the client's needs always top of mind, UCP's mission is to grow our client's business exponentially, utilizing cautious strategy, smart client development and expert advice. The core of our expertise exists within our pioneering performance-based marketing, advanced digital capabilities, prominent business expansion success and creative deal structuring for our clients.

For more information please visit our website: www.ucpworld.com

NICLAS FRÖBERG   LARS BÖNNELYCHE   KENNETH ROSENTHAL   ÅKE HEGETHORN 

Questions/Comments:  
United Communications Partners, 291 Broadway, Suite 302, New York, NY 10007
email: [email protected]

SOURCE United Communications Partners Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.