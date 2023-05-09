Making Stories Come to Life, Bababoo and friends® Launches Their Award-Winning European Toy Line at Barnes and Noble Stores in the U.S.

Celebrate a world full of imagination with Bababoo and friends and its character-driven product line that promote inclusion and diversity through a unique line of books, stories, and wooden toys.

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed together by Eliana Martinez Tomalino and Stefano Orowitsch, Bababoo and friends® made its US debut back in 2022 in specialty stores and online at Bababooandfriends.com, bringing their creative, high-quality wooden toy brand to a new audience. In April 2023 the brand's growth continued with the launch of a variety of their products at Barnes and Noble, in select stores, and online.

Celebrate a world full of imagination and storytelling with Bababoo and friends and its character-driven line of books, stories and wooden toys that promote inclusion and diversity.

Designed for children aged 12 months and older, this highly reputable European brand radiates positivity and inclusion throughout its entire product line of books and wooden toys. With a fully developed character line, Bababoo and friends was created to stimulate imagination, sensory development, and creativity through storytelling and traditional play.

The main character is Bababoo the lion, who explores the world with his friends to learn age-appropriate lessons, like bravery, tolerance, helpfulness, and friendship. Bababoo is a bit scared at times, but fortunately, he has wonderful friends like Whale Wilma, Monkey Yuki, Fairy Bunny Pippa, Elephant Lolo, and Firefly Miss Mali who all support and encourage him! Take a closer look at all the characters here !

As an exclusive to Barnes and Noble, Bababoo and friends developed a series of Nursery Show videos hosted by a kindergarten teacher to enhance playtime and childhood development. Only those who purchase Bababoo and friends products at Barnes and Noble will have access to the nursery show, along with a free gift inside each gift box.

"As our little lion Bababoo would say, 'Together we can do anything,' and with the support of Barnes and Noble, we are now able to bring our family of characters to a new audience," said founder Stefano Orowitsch. "Barnes and Noble is the perfect partner to collaborate with as we begin to expand our retail offering in brick and mortar and online. We look forward to sharing the wonderful world of Bababoo and friends with more and more families throughout the U.S."

The products available at Barnes and Noble include Whale Wilma Pull Along Toy , Wonder Tree Shape Sorting Clock , Drive Thru the Rainbow Puzzle , Lolo's Boat Bead Maze .

The entire Bababoo and friends line is created using non-toxic paints and FSC-certified wood, promoting the company's commitment to sustainability. Select Bababoo and friends items are available now at select Barnes & Noble stores nationwide as well as online.

For more information about Bababoo and friends, log onto Bababooandfriends.com and follow us on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Kelley DeVincentis

+ 1 212-777-2220

[email protected]

SOURCE Bababoo and friends