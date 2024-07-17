Making Waves: Murf and Kona Team Up for Summer Giveaways

The partnership offers people the chance to purchase or win a custom, island-inspired Kona Big Wave e-bike from Murf Electric Bikes

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murf Electric Bikes, the SoCal lifestyle brand known for its high-quality electric bikes and accessories, has partnered with Kona Big Wave, bringing together two brands dedicated to adventure and the spirit of the great outdoors. Starting July 17th, customers can enter for a chance to win a custom Kona bike from Murf Electric Bikes at konabigwave.com/murfebike2025sweepstakes. In addition, the limited edition e-bike will be available for purchase while supplies last starting July 10, and there will be exciting giveaways on social media and at nationwide retailers throughout the summer, providing multiple chances to win.

"Our partnership with Kona Big Wave perfectly captures the essence of the beach lifestyle," explained Murf Electric Bikes CEO and Founder, Josh Jones. "We are excited to offer this unique opportunity to really showcase our bikes, and are confident that this partnership has allowed for our best custom design yet."

The centerpiece of this collaboration is a beautiful, island-inspired Murf Higgs Step-Thru bike painted in the iconic Kona Blue Wave blue and adorned with colorful Hawaiian flowers, stylish whitewall tires and a lockable storage crate perfect for keeping a case of Kona Big Wave secure while on the go. The bike's compact design and step-thru frame make it effortless to maneuver and transport. Equipped with the same power, speed and range as the larger Alpha models, its 52-volt battery allows for speeds up to 28 mph and 50 miles of range, yet its lightweight, easy on-easy off step-thru frame accommodates riders of all sizes, while a unique Straight Bar Pass Thru ensures added stability. The Higgs Step-thru truly delivers all of the speed and range needed to tackle any commute or adventure with ease.

Other key features of the Kona Big Wave Murf Electric Bike include:

26" x 4" Fat Tires to effortlessly conquer any terrain.

Pedal Assist Levels with five levels to making pedaling easier.

Hydraulic Disc Brakes to stay in control with top-notch braking power.

Integrated Super Bright Off-Road Headlight, which will Illuminate your path with 18W 1080 lumens of light.

Class 2 or Class 3 Operation for riders to choose their preferred riding mode.

Thumb Throttle in Class 2 Mode to effortlessly accelerate with ease.

Single-Speed Configuration, allowing riders to enjoy simplicity and efficiency with a robust 750-watt motor and a high-capacity 52-volt, 20 amp-hour battery.

These custom bikes will also be exhibited alongside Kona Big Wave displays in over 170 grocery stores, as well as at a variety of summer events in coastal communities across the country. Here, customers can find more ways to win a custom bike and learn about the regional giveaways and promotions.

For over 30 years, Kona Big Wave has strived to bring refreshing, easy-drinking vibes to fans around the world. Now, they're spreading the aloha even further through the Kona Big Wave x Murf Higgs Step Thru. Visit konabigwave.com/murfebike2025sweepstakes to enter before August 22, 2024, and to read the full terms and conditions.

Learn more about Murf's full fleet of e-bikes and accessories, as well as what sets the Murf community apart, at murfelectricbikes.com .

About Murf Electric Bikes

Founded in 2016 in San Clemente, CA, Murf E-Bikes is a trailblazing brand committed to revolutionizing urban commuting and outdoor adventures. Its e-bikes seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels. With an array of models tailored for diverse riding experiences, Murf E-Bikes offers approachable options and unbeatable customer service to all those looking to unleash fun. Learn more at https://murfelectricbikes.com/ .

About Kona Big Wave

Founded under the golden sun of the Big Island of Hawaii in 1994, Kona Big Wave embraces the aloha spirit while spreading its foundations of balance, respect for nature, authenticity, and building community with your ohana. Today, the easy-drinking, island-style premium beer brings the aloha across the mainland U.S. and more than 30 countries globally. For more information visit konabigwave.com, and follow @KonaBigWave on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

