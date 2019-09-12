Making Wishes Come True for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Gehan Homes will donate $250 for every home sold to Make-A-Wish, with a minimum donation of $24,000. To generate awareness, the two companies collaborated to dedicate children's bedrooms in Gehan's model homes, to kids whose wishes have been granted. Visitors can tour Saddle Ridge in Carrollton, for example, to see a dinosaur-themed bedroom, dedicated to Fiona, whose wish was to be a Paleontologist. Bedrooms in each of the homebuilder's five divisions have been dedicated, highlighting the stories of children's lives that have been positively impacted through wishes granted.

To boost sales and therefore maximize donations, Gehan Homes launched a "$24K Gold Giveaway." The builder is offering their lowest prices of the season on all quick move-in homes plus its highest incentives toward options and upgrades, for those who wish to build their home from the ground up. The promotion runs through September 22nd and applies to all Gehan Homes communities, plus the communities of its subsidiary company, Gray Point Homes.

"When a child's wish is granted through Make-A-Wish, it not only gives them a renewed strength to fight their illness, but brings families optimism and unites entire communities," said Christina Lombardo, Marketing Director, Gehan Homes. "We believe our responsibility to the community goes beyond building quality homes. We build neighborhoods, where strong relationships, hope and unity thrive."

Gehan Homes, a 25-year-old homebuilding institution headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has grown into the 14th-largest private homebuilder in the country, according to Builder Magazine. Most recently, it won Builder of the Year and Best Product Design from the Texas Association of Builders and Best Customer Service from Houzz.

"Without support from partners like Gehan Homes, we would certainly not be able to make the impact we do," said Tabatha Gonzalez-Olaechea, Vice President of Development for Make-A-Wish North Texas. "Wishes have physical and emotional benefits that can help children fight their critical illnesses -- they truly transform the lives of wish kids, their families as well as their broader communities."

Gehan Homes builds new homes in Texas and Arizona in over 100 communities across Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Phoenix and surrounding areas.

About Gehan Homes

Gehan Homes, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. Known for their award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, thoughtful floor plans and competitive pricing, Gehan Homes is the 14th largest private homebuilder and the 32nd largest homebuilder in the US. Gehan Homes has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Texas and Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit https://www.gehanhomes.com/

About Make- A-Wish® North Texas

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted hundreds of thousands of life-changing wish experiences worldwide. Our organization's vision is to grant the heartfelt wish of every eligible child battling critical illness. Here across North Texas, we are working to make this a reality in the 161 counties we serve.

A wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Families are unified and entire communities are enriched -- the positive impact is boundless.

It is because of generous donors, dedicated volunteers and valuable partners in the medical community that each wish becomes a reality. For more information about Make-A-Wish North Texas, visit ntx.wish.org.

