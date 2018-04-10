Making Your Experience at Park Hotel Tokyo More Memorable: "3 Concierges of OMOTENASHI" Launched

Spaces have been set up for guests to experience the Japanese aesthetic sense in Park Hotel Tokyo with the concept of incorporating art in unique Japanese-style omotenashi, with initiatives being carried out for them to experience Japanese aesthetics in each of the ART (Atrium, Restaurant and Travel) scenes. The "3 Concierges of OMOTENASHI" comprising Art Concierge, Lobby Concierge and Restaurant Concierge are a new initiative meant to entertain each guest with their individual purposes. Lobby Concierge welcomes and sends off guests in the lobby, while Restaurant Concierge provides recommendations on meals and assists in special orders for guests dining in the restaurants. On the Artist Floor, Art Concierge will provide tours of the Artist Rooms, guest rooms with drawings done directly on the walls, and guide guests through art exhibitions and events.

These three concierges will work together to guide guests according to their individual preferences, and help them to make their stay a more memorable one.

Park Hotel Tokyo General Manager Takayuki Suzuki said:

"In addition to conventional concierge services, we will work to provide extra concierge service which fits more closely with each individual guest in a variety of situations during their stay. We hope to support our guests in creating even more memorable stays with us with our "3 Concierges of OMOTENASHI" which place value on the time-honored Japanese idea of "ichi-go ichi-e" (once-in-a-lifetime encounters)."

Park Hotel Tokyo hopes that all guests can have a memorable time during their stay here at Park Hotel Tokyo, and the hotel will continue to strive to deliver its unique form of Japanese-style omotenashi.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo, opened in 2003, is located on the 25th floor and above in the Shiodome Media Tower. The 25th floor has the lobby and reception desk besides restaurants and a bar. The city's view can be enjoyed through the windows behind the reception desk. There are 270 guest rooms, located from the 26th to 34th floors. In 2013, Park Hotel Tokyo put forth a new concept, "Infinite time and space amid cognizant Japanese beauty." In line with the concept, every room on the 31st floor is decorated and turned into Artist Rooms, based on the theme "Beauty of Japan." To offer a memorable experience in various parts of your stay, Park Hotel Tokyo will continue to maximize the role of Japanese aesthetics and hospitality.

