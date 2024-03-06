MAKIP: U.S. FASHION RETAILERS MUST NOT DISMISS TRUE SIZING TECHNOLOGY

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An escalating returns crisis is gripping the eCommerce fashion and apparel sector in the United States – a crisis which cost retailers over $38 billion in 2023.

The crisis, driven by ill-fitting clothing purchased online, saw the US experience a 24% apparel returns rate in 2023, which cost US retail/eCommerce businesses some $25b in processing costs alone.

Shingo Tsukamoto, President of sizing technology specialist Makip , which recently launched in the US and supports over 250 online retail/eCommerce sites and popular fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and New Balance with its unique technology, Unisize , said, "US retail e-commerce is going through a returns crisis, with poor fit being the number one reason for online apparel returns.

"What US retailers and customers are craving is virtual sizing technology that recognizes unique body size requirements."

Taking as little as just one month to integrate with a client's website, Unisize , helps online shoppers to 'try on' clothing virtually, and purchase the most suitable, accurately sized item, first-time. Delivering a reduction in clothing return rates of 20%, on average.

"Even though sizing technology has become increasingly sophisticated and widespread throughout the eCommerce world, the age-old problem still exists – you cannot have a standard size when there's no such thing as a standard body," added Tsukamoto.

Makip's technology asks shoppers basic questions such as age, weight and height to understand the measurements of their body, allowing the sizing technology to map the individual's body size to the clothing item, and then display how the clothes will fit the unique body size of the shopper.

While sizing technology aids customers in making precise size selections, it forms a crucial part of the strategy for eCommerce fashion and apparel retailers to combat the returns crisis.

Makip's technology not only provides enhanced recommendations, effectively minimizing ill-fitting clothing, but also plays a pivotal role in curbing the substantial financial impact associated with sizing-related returns.

"If customers can confidently rely on sizing information, they may be more likely to find the right fit – ultimately reducing the need to return items and boosting consumer, and retailer confidence in the technology," concluded Tsukamoto.

About Makip:

Makip. Co.Ltd (pronounced "May-kip") is a sizing technology specialist, supporting online retail/eCommerce and fashion brands with its unique product, Unisize .

SOURCE Makip