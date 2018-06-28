Makita Hits The Road With Driving Innovation Tour™

The Driving Innovation Tour will engage tool users and dealers across America. The fleet of fully-custom vehicles will each carry a full range of Makita LXT®, which gives users ONE SYSTEM using the same batteries and chargers on all LXT tools. The Tour delivers a 360-degree experience with the very latest in cordless innovation with hands-on demonstrations, sweepstakes, giveaways, and promotions.

"Makita made a significant commitment and investment in the Driving Innovation Tour to bring our leading LXT technology to users and dealers so they can experience Makita innovation hands-on," said Brent Withey, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "The number of Tour events will reach well into the 4-figures each year as we bring this mobile experience to our user and dealer audiences where they work and where they learn, and even where they play as the Tour will make stops at Makita sponsored events off the job site."

Cordless Leadership

The Driving Innovation Tour is mobile demonstration of Makita's leadership in the cordless tool category. Makita created the 18V lithium-ion tool category in 2005, and today LXT is ONE SYSTEM that will offer over 200 cordless solutions in 2018, the world's largest cordless tool system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries. Each Driving Innovation Tour vehicle packs a full range of Makita LXT tools, power equipment and lifestyle solutions, offering users and dealers an opportunity to experience Makita's vision of a cordless job site.

"Did we sweat the details? Absolutely yes," said Withey. "The Driving Innovation Tour is a mobile environment that is consistent with the Makita legacy of leading engineering. And it's built for constant movement, so be on the lookout for this mobile experience in your region."

About Makita

Makita® is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, and pneumatics, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S. Call 800/4‐MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube @makitatools

