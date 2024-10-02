MAKITA LAUNCHES MAKTRAK™, THE NEXT GENERATION IN MODULAR STORAGE SYSTEMS

MAKTRAK™ Modular Storage System is made in the U.S.A. with global materials, and gives contractors superior transportation, access, storage and organization

LA MIRADA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita U.S.A., Inc., manufacturer of high-quality professional tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories, has launched the new MAKTRAK™ Modular Storage System. MAKTRAK™ is designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A. with global materials, and has a range of unique features including a horizontal design that redefines the category.

"Users across the country told us about their many challenges with the vertical-first design-based modular storage systems that are ubiquitous in the market today, and we listened," said Andrew Camp, director of product management, accessories, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "Driven by this clear user feedback, we designed and engineered a horizontal-first design-based modular storage system that addresses their challenges and brings to market a product range that we believe is a transformative solution that creates tremendous user value. Researched, designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S.A., MAKTRAK is the next generation in modular storage."

MAKTRAK™ Driven by Four Core Functions

The design and manufacturing of the MAKTRAK™ Modular Storage System is driven by four core functions:

Transport: Premium handle with Gecko Grips™ provides efficient loading and unloading

Access: Horizontal dual-hinging lid allows access to any case without unstacking or interference from the handle

Store: Horizontal design provides wider interior space for larger tools and accessories

Organize: Customizable with lid mounting points, molle panel dividers, nested bins and battery/charger storage trays

New Features for Truck Owners

Transportation is a primary function of a modular storage system. MAKTRAK™ has 9" all terrain job site rugged wheels for easy movement, whether it's through a job site or across finished flooring. And the intentional horizontal box design combined with the unique handle design that retracts enables a single user to load and unload their MAKTRAK™ into a truck bed.

"Difficulty loading and unloading into the truck bed is a common frustration with vertical base systems. Users frequently dismantle their systems to load each unit separately. Leaving the tool boxes scattered takes more space and makes it difficult to work from the truck." said Austin Donoghue, product manager, accessories, Makita U.S.A., Inc.

"The innovative handle grips allow a contractor to conveniently load and unload their system without the hassle of disconnecting boxes. And depending on the stacking configuration it will fit under most truck bed covers for added security. Whether working from the truck or traveling from shop to job site, MAKTRAK™ transforms the pick-up truck into a tool of the trade."

Additional Features for More Convenience, More Efficiency

There are additional features that are unique to the category. MAKTRAK™ gives users the ability to open storage boxes and get tools and accessories without unstacking. The dual-hinging lids allow access from both sides, and the innovative horizontal design means the handle won't get in the way. In addition, the horizontal design yields more storage space. This means MAKTRAK™ can accommodate larger tools like nailers, saws and rotary hammers. At the same time, the shallow depth allows improved accessibility.

Added points of difference include the side-to-side interlocking connection which allows attachment from either direction. This convenient connection system combined with the variety of tool box sizes gives users multiple stacking configurations. The unique interior organization components include molle panel dividers as well as battery storage tool trays and a lid that includes mounting points for optional dividers, bins, bit sets and more for additional storage. These advanced organization features give users maximum flexibility to configure their own modular storage system.

The MAKTRAK™ System includes the following components, with more organizational tools and parts on the way. Constructed of impact-resistant resins, the system is built to withstand tough job site conditions and features large glove-friendly latches for easy access.

MAKTRAK™ Web Page Allows Users to Build Their Own System

The MAKTRAK™ launch is backed by an interactive web page that allows users to select and stack MAKTRAK™ elements on-screen, then view their selection in a 3-dimensional view application and download a PDF of their configuration. They can also share their MAKTRAK™ configuration with friends via email or on their Facebook and Twitter pages. Users can also search for a Makita Authorized Dealer. The page can be found at makitatools.com/MAKTRAK.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, pneumatics, and cleaning solutions that offer a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With over 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information about Makita U.S.A. call (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X @makitatools

