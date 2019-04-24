Makita Launches National Media Campaign Promoting Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment

The "Rule the Outdoors" campaign includes a series of television commercials, digital/print advertising, social advertising, and a billboard in New York City's Times Square that showcases main products from Makita's cordless outdoor power equipment line and the benefits of the gas-free equipment. Collectively, the campaign will capture over 300-million household impressions.

"With this media campaign, we will drive awareness of our industry-leading cordless technology," elaborates Brent Withey, senior director of brand marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "We are reaching both professional and homeowner users to show how convenient it is to use the same LXT battery found in over 225 products, ranging from power tools to outdoor power equipment."

The "Rule the Outdoors" campaign is the company's first use of national broadcast television. This commercial which will air during prime-time spots within highly-rated shows on Discovery Channel, ESPN, History Channel, CBS, and other networks (see chart for details). The television commercial can also be viewed at www.youtube.com/makitapowertools.

Makita® LXT® Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment

The launch of the "Rule the Outdoors" campaign demonstrates Makita's commitment towards cordless technology. The equipment showcased in the campaign includes the Makita® LXT Cordless String Trimmer, Blower, Lawn Mower, Hedge Trimmer, and Chain Saw. Each product is powered by a brushless motor and fast-charging LXT lithium-ion battery, which contain innovative technology to provide more power, speed, and run-time.

"Makita is and has been at the forefront of technological advances within the industry," said Withey. "With over 100 years of motor engineering and 40 years of cordless expertise, we're delivering the best cordless technology with the best products powered by LXT lithium-ion batteries."

The benefits of Makita® Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment:

Ease of Use – Starts instantly (no pull-starts required), and no gas means reduced maintenance

Community – Reduced noise benefits the user and neighbors

Environment – Zero emissions for cleaner operation

Innovation and Technology – Showcasing the LXT cordless system and purpose-built Makita brushless motors

Experience and Expertise – Makita has over 100 years of motor engineering experience and over 40 years in cordless technology

Compatibility – The LXT system comprises 225+ products that run on the same battery platform for work on the job site or at home

One system. Endless possibilities.

Experience new levels of convenience, efficiency, and productivity with Makita® Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment. The Makita® LXT Cordless System takes you from power tools to outdoor power equipment to get the job done. This one, comprehensive system utilizes LXT lithium-ion batteries to power over 225 cordless products (in 2020). The technology within LXT cordless products will modernize the way a user works and Makita's engineered outdoor power equipment empowers users to rule the outdoors.

For more information about LXT outdoor power equipment and current promotions, visit www.makitatools.com/rto

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, and pneumatics and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S. Call 800/4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

