Makita Launches Next Phase of National Media Campaign Promoting Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment

"We exceeded expectations with the campaign earlier this year." Brent Withey, vice president of brand marketing, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "We want to capitalize on that success by continuing communication of the advantages of Makita's cordless outdoor power equipment across a range of media."

The national media campaign targets professional and homeowner users and includes a series of television commercials, digital and social media advertising, and print advertising that showcases main products from Makita's cordless outdoor power equipment line and the benefits of the gas-free equipment. Collectively, the campaign will capture over 300 million household impressions.

This new commercial features the 18V X2 (36V) LXT Cordless Chain Saw (XCU03) and Blower (XBU02). It will air during prime-time spots within highly-rated shows on Discovery Channel, ESPN, History Channel, MotorTrend, and other networks (see chart for sample programs). The television commercial can also be viewed at www.youtube.com/makitatools

SAMPLE OF PROGRAMS NETWORK PROGRAM Discovery

Channel Diesel Brothers Gold Rush Motor Mondays ESPN Sports Center Live Sport Events History

Channel American Pickers American Enthusiast: Drive Forged in Fire

Makita® LXT® Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment

The "Rule the Outdoors" campaign demonstrates Makita's commitment to cordless technology and battery-powered outdoor power equipment. The equipment showcased in the campaign includes the Makita LXT Cordless Chain Saw (XCU03), Blower (XBU02), String Trimmer (XRU15), and Lawn Mower (XML03). Each product is powered by a fast-charging LXT lithium-ion battery and brushless motor, which work together to provide more power, speed, and run-time.

Unique to the industry, Makita has over 100 years in motor engineering and development, 90 years of gas and chain saw expertise, and 40 years innovating cordless products. The result of this knowledge and experience is an expanding range of professional-grade outdoor power equipment.

Gas Performance without the Hassles

Makita's LXT Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment provides gas performance without the hassles.

The benefits of Makita Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment:

Ease of Use – Starts instantly (no pull-starts required), and no gas means reduced maintenance

Community – Reduced noise benefits the user and neighbors

Environment – Zero emissions for cleaner operation

Innovation and Technology – Showcasing the LXT Cordless System and purpose-built Makita brushless motors

Experience and Expertise – Makita has over 100 years of motor engineering experience, 90 years of chainsaw and gas expertise, and over 40 years in cordless technology

Compatibility – The LXT system comprises 225+ products* that run on the same battery platform for work on the job site or at home

One system. Endless possibilities.

The Makita LXT Cordless System takes users from power tools to outdoor power equipment to get the job done. This single, comprehensive system utilizes LXT lithium-ion batteries to power over 225 cordless products*, providing convenience, efficiency, and productivity. The technology within LXT Cordless Products will modernize the way a user works and is engineered to empower users to rule the outdoors and any jobsite.

For more information about LXT outdoor power equipment and current promotions, visit www.makitatools.com/rto

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, and pneumatics and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S. Call 800/4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

