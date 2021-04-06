Makita Leads Market Adoption Of Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment

LA MIRADA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita U.S.A., Inc., the innovation leader in cordless technology, continues to gain market share in the cordless outdoor power equipment (OPE) category. Makita® OPE share has increased year-over-year due to an expanding product range and the success of the "Rule the Outdoors" campaign. This spring, Makita will spend over three-times the investment in television and digital advertisements for cordless outdoor power equipment.

Market Trends

The national awareness campaign features the LXT Brushless 21” Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (XML08PT1), which cuts over 2/3 of an acre and gets up to 60 minutes of run time under load. With instant starts, lower noise, reduced maintenance, and zero emissions, Makita LXT Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment eliminates the hassles of gas and delivers unmatched performance. Makita has the world’s largest professional cordless outdoor power equipment system with nearly 50 products. The system continues to expand with a wide range of cordless lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chain saws, hedge trimmers, pole saws and more.

With gas prices, new home sales, and remote working on the rise, the demand for cordless outdoor power equipment has drastically increased. Other driving forces behind the shift from gas to cordless outdoor power equipment includes government municipalities, hospitals, universities, and homeowner associations (HOA) who ban gas equipment in an effort to reduce emissions or noise. Makita has recognized and is poised to accelerate the movement from gas to cordless.

The "Rule the Outdoors" marketing campaign promotes Makita LXT® Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment and the benefits of battery-powered over gas-powered.

Investing for Today and the Future

The national "Rule the Outdoors" marketing campaign has successfully driven demand and product awareness for Makita LXT Cordless Outdoor Power Equipment. This spring, Makita will spend 3-times more in advertising to continue generating awareness and sales.

Makita commercials will air during prime-time spots on 20 networks, generating awareness to the targeted audience. The television commercial can also be viewed at www.youtube.com/makitatoolsusa

The campaign also includes a digital component that will generate 30-million commercial views this spring and increase web traffic to www.makitatools.com/RTO

World's Largest Professional Cordless System with the Power of Gas

Makita has the world's largest professional cordless outdoor power equipment system with nearly 50 products. The system continues to expand with a wide range of cordless lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chain saws, hedge trimmers, pole saws and more.

"Professionals are able to get the power and performance of gas with battery technology today," asserts Romique Talton, senior product manager, Makita U.S.A. "No one else in this space has this legacy in both gas outdoor power equipment and cordless technology. We have taken our gas 'know-how' and applied it to our cordless outdoor power equipment, resulting in equipment with power equivalent to that of gas equipment and making it possible for landscapers and tree-care workers to make the switch."

The latest LXT Brushless 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (XML08PT1) is one of the featured products of the campaign. This model cuts over 2/3 of an acre and gets up to 60 minutes of run time under load. It features a commercial-grade steel deck, 9" rubber treaded wheels and has eight height adjustments. For a limited time, consumers receive $150 off retail pricing and two free 18V LXT 5.0Ah Batteries (a $219 value) for a total of 4 batteries.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, and pneumatics and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information call Makita U.S.A. at (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

