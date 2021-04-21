Makita U.S.A. Breaks Ground On Major Expansion In Atlanta Region

The new state-of-the-art facility will serve as a distribution center, and will also include a sales and training center, customer service resources, and a Factory Service Center. The location has adjacent space for future expansion up to 800,000 sq.ft.

The groundbreaking marks another milestone in Makita's significant investment in the U.S.A. Construction of the Atlanta-area facility follows the August 2020 opening of a new distribution, training and service facility in Reno, NV, and the 2017 opening of a similar facility in Wilmer, TX. Makita's distribution chain also includes operations in Mt. Prospect, IL, Buford, GA, and La Mirada, CA. Additionally, the manufacturing and assembly plant in Buford is one of ten Makita manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Makita representatives at yesterday's groundbreaking were joined by the project's construction and development executives, as well as the Mayor. Attendees included Ian MacDonald, Scannell Properties; Liz O'Connor, Evans General Contractors; Mike Dimond, Evans General Contractors; Mike Miller, Mayor; Sandra Silva, Makita U.S.A.; Joe Blackwell, Makita U.S.A. Jeff Couch, Makita U.S.A.; Don Tuttle, Scannell Properties; Chris Hilgeman, Evans General Contractors; Jason Dooley, Ware Malcomb.

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, pneumatics, and janitorial-sanitation products, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information about Makita U.S.A. call (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

