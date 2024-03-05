Mako Alliance Welcomes Circulogene and Expands Membership Across Five States

RALEIGH, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mako Alliance, a pioneering network of healthcare and biotechnology organizations dedicated to advancing medical research and patient care, is thrilled to announce the addition of Circulogene, a leading liquid biopsy testing company, to its esteemed roster of members. This strategic inclusion underscores the Alliance's commitment to integrating innovative diagnostic technologies that enhance cancer treatment and patient management.

Circulogene, known for its cutting-edge approach to liquid biopsy testing, provides comprehensive genomic profiling that aids in the detection and monitoring of cancer. By analyzing tiny amounts of DNA shed from tumors into the bloodstream, Circulogene's tests can identify mutations and alterations in cancer genes, offering valuable insights that guide treatment decisions. This non-invasive method represents a significant advancement in oncology, promising to improve outcomes for patients across the globe.

In addition to welcoming Circulogene, the Mako Alliance is proud to announce the expansion of its network with new members from Texas, Kentucky, Florida, New York, and California. While specifics of these new members are forthcoming, their inclusion is a testament to the Alliance's growing influence and its dedication to fostering collaborations that push the boundaries of medical research and healthcare services.

"The integration of Circulogene into the Mako Alliance marks a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize patient care through innovation," said a spokesperson for the Mako Alliance . "Their exceptional work in liquid biopsy testing is exactly the kind of innovation we aim to support. Furthermore, our expansion into five more states reflects our ongoing commitment to building a nationwide network that is at the forefront of healthcare advancements."

The Mako Alliance remains focused on its mission to accelerate the development and application of novel healthcare solutions by facilitating collaboration among its members. With the addition of Circulogene and new members from across the United States, the Alliance is set to enhance its impact on the healthcare landscape, driving forward the possibilities of personalized medicine and improved patient care.

About the Mako Alliance: The Mako Alliance is a consortium of leading healthcare, biotechnology, and research organizations committed to improving patient outcomes through collaborative innovation. By uniting expertise and resources, the Alliance accelerates the development of new medical technologies and approaches to care, with a focus on oncology, genomics, and personalized medicine.

