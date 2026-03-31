MAKO CAPITAL GROUP LAUNCHES PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM FOCUSED ON FOUNDER-LED BUSINESSES ACROSS HEALTHCARE AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Founded by seasoned investors with deep institutional and executive leadership experience, Mako launches with two initial investments and a founder-aligned approach to building long-term value

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mako Capital Group ("Mako"), a Miami-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its official launch. Mako is a thesis-driven firm that specializes in acquiring lower-middle market companies in financial, healthcare and other essential services. The firm was founded by three seasoned executives: Angel Morales, Pete Amaro and Oscar Munoz. Angel Morales was formerly a Founding Partner of Morales Capital and Co-Head of BAML Capital Partners, the private equity group of Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Pete Amaro is an experienced growth equity investor and operator with prior leadership positions at L'ATTITUDE Ventures, The Raine Group and Luminary Media; and Oscar Munoz, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Airlines, with decades of C-suite operational experience including at CSX Corporation, AT&T Consumer Services, U.S. West and Coca-Cola.

Angel Morales, Mako Capital Group Co-Founder Peter Amaro, Mako Capital Group Co-Founder Oscar Munoz, Mako Capital Group Co-Founder

Mako aims to partner with founder-owned businesses and experienced management teams in essential services industries where the team has extensive expertise. The team has complemented its proven track record of private equity investing with decades of hands-on experience operating Fortune 500 companies and scaling emerging businesses to unlock differentiated, transformational growth and long-term value.

Mako enters the market with immediate momentum, including two initial portfolio investments: Mangrove Health, a healthcare services platform focused on preventative, community-based care, and Arbor Reciprocal Exchange, a member-driven homeowners insurance platform.

Mako's strategy is focused on U.S. lower-middle market companies where the firm can partner with founders and management and take a meaningful stake. Mako prioritizes capital-light, recession-resistant business models in fragmented and growing markets where consolidation and operational improvement can drive outsized value creation. Mako targets businesses with $5 million to $15 million of EBITDA and invests $25 million to $50 million of equity per transaction.

"Mako was built to meet founders and management teams where they are and help them scale with intention," said Angel Morales, Co-Founder of Mako Capital Group. "We bring the discipline and experience of large institutional investing, combined with the operational execution and partnership mindset that lower-middle market businesses need to grow into durable, world-class enterprises."

The founding team brings a rare combination of institutional investing experience and operational leadership. Morales was part of the founding team that built BAML Capital Partners into a global private equity platform with over $6 billion in assets under management. Amaro has invested in and helped build companies across the media, technology, and consumer industries, and Oscar has operated and led complex, global organizations through transformation and growth.

"Building a lower-middle market business is hard; it takes capital, operational expertise, and an entrepreneurial spirit. We bring lived experience in all three, and that's what makes Mako different. We're not just investing in these businesses - we're building alongside our partners," said Pete Amaro, Co-Founder of Mako Capital Group.

"I've spent my career operating and building businesses, and the one constant is that great companies are built by great operators. We built this firm to be the partner we'd want if we were the ones running the business - because we have been. The lower middle market is full of exceptional leaders who need that kind of partner, and that's the opportunity Mako was created to pursue," said Oscar Munoz, Co-Founder of Mako Capital Group.

Mangrove Health, one of Mako's initial investments, reflects the firm's focus on healthcare services and community-centered models. The platform provides preventative care and wellness services, with an emphasis on addressing social determinants of health through initiatives such as its partnership with the ACCESS program in Florida, which connects patients to essential public benefit resources.

Arbor Reciprocal Exchange represents Mako's investment in innovative financial services platforms. Structured as a reciprocal exchange, Arbor operates as a member-focused insurance provider offering Texas homeowners coverage designed to be accessible, transparent, and aligned with policyholder interests.

The Mako team has invested in, built, and led world-class enterprises over the past several decades and brings that same long-term orientation to its stakeholders and portfolio partners.

About Mako Capital Group

Mako Capital Group is a private equity firm focused on partnering with founders and management teams of lower-middle market companies to build durable, market-leading businesses. Mako specializes in thesis-driven investments within healthcare services, financial services, and other essential services. Mako seeks to acquire capital-light, recession-resistant businesses in fragmented and growing markets and aims to create value and long-term growth through its operator-led value creation playbook. Mako is headquartered in Miami.

SOURCE Mako Capital Group