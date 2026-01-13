Mako Robotic Shoulder Replacement Now in Palm Beach County

Dr. Brian Hill Unveils Mako SmartRobotics™ for Shoulder Arthroplasty

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brian W. Hill of Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute is pleased to share that Mako robotic shoulder replacement is now available in Palm Beach County, expanding access to one of the most advanced technologies in shoulder arthroplasty in Florida. Long trusted and widely adopted in hip and knee replacement, Mako technology is now extending that same level of precision and planning to the shoulder. This milestone brings a new level of accuracy, personalization, and consistency to shoulder replacement surgery for patients across Florida and the Southeast region at Jupiter Medical Center.

Brian W. Hill, MD, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery, is among a handful of physicians in the United States to offer this innovative procedure for shoulder replacement surgery.

Potential benefits of Mako robotic-assisted shoulder replacement include:

CT-based 3D planning that helps surgeons visualize patient-specific anatomy before surgery

Enhanced accuracy in implant positioning and alignment

Intraoperative guidance that supports consistent execution of the surgical plan

Improved ability to account for individual bone structure and joint mechanics

A personalized surgical approach designed around each patient's anatomy

"Robotic technology offers a new standard of precision and reproducibility in shoulder arthroplasty," said Dr. Hill. "With improved implant positioning and better surgical planning, patients may experience less postoperative discomfort and achieve a quicker return to the activities they enjoy."

Patients who may benefit from shoulder replacement include individuals with severe shoulder arthritis, irreparable rotator cuff tears, or chronic pain that limits daily movement, strength, or sleep. Comprehensive evaluations help determine whether robotic shoulder replacement is the best option and allow for care plans tailored to each patient's goals.

Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute provides orthopedic clinical expertise, patient evaluation, and ongoing care from consultation through recovery.

Brian W. Hill, MD

is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in advanced reconstructive and arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder and elbow at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute. He is recognized for treating complex shoulder conditions and for bringing leading-edge technology to patient care, including robotic-assisted shoulder replacement. Dr. Hill also serves as a team physician for local and professional baseball organizations and has been consistently recognized with regional Top Doctor honors for clinical excellence and patient-focused care.

