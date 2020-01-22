Makor Capital Hires Ian Epstein as New President of Its U.S. Global Macro Division

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group ("Makor"), an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce today its hire of Ian Epstein, who will be joining as newly appointed President of Makor's U.S. Global Macro Division, based in New York, NY. Mr. Epstein will oversee the ongoing growth of Makor's cross-asset macro business in the Americas.

"There is a clear opportunity to build upon existing momentum," said Epstein. "Market participants will continue to put an increasing premium on the highest quality ideas and service which has been at the core of our business. I look forward to supporting our client relationships, helping to build our brand, and working diligently to ensure that everywhere and always we are seizing the mantle of thought leadership."

Mr. Epstein joins Makor's team, bringing with him fifteen years of experience as a portfolio manager at Argonaut Capital, Caxton Associates, Commonwealth Opportunity Capital, Autonomy Capital, and Exodus Point Capital. Amongst his achievements, Epstein counts the tenfold growth in AUM and a consistent top decile performance across all hedge fund strategies during his 8-year tenor as a senior portfolio manager at Autonomy Capital (2010 – 2018). His investment experience spans developed and emerging markets across all asset classes including FX, equities, sovereign/quasi-sovereign credit and derivative products.

A Summa Cum Laude graduate in Political Economy from the University of California, Berkeley, Epstein spent five years as a private equity analyst in the People's Republic of China prior to starting his career as a successful global macro portfolio manager. He is a founding member of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle, a member of the Economics Club of New York and a civilian alumnus of the United States Army War College.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ian [Epstein] to the Makor family. His expertise and deep understanding of macroeconomic strategies will make an invaluable contribution to raising Makor's profile within the U.S. Global Macro community," said Makor Group founder Michael Halimi. "He will make a fantastic addition to our team."

Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years was ranked 1st in the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts as agent-only and is therefore not susceptible to common industry conflicts of interest. The firm takes no proprietary positions and as such acts exclusively in the interest of its clients. Makor's understanding of local markets, and extensive global relationships, generate unique sources of liquidity for a diverse client base across all asset classes.

In addition to strong client relationships, Makor is a trusted partner for global custodians and prime brokers, understanding that both are integral to the smooth and effective execution of all client transactions. A focus on supporting prime brokerage services, including custody and trade settlement, has been essential to the growth and success of the Makor franchise.

