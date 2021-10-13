Makor Group Announces Series A Raise At $200m Valuation

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group "Makor" ( www.makor-capital.com ), an international agency brokerage and investment banking group with proven leadership across all asset classes and regions, is excited to announce that it has completed its Series A raise at a $200m valuation.

In conjunction with the capital raise, Makor is building new strategic partnerships with Algorand, Alan Howard, and several notable US based asset managers. Makor is also pleased to welcome Algorand's CEO, Steven Kokinos, to the Board of Directors.

Over the past few years, Makor has showcased rapid global growth, increasing its product range, deepening its regulatory reach, and developing its proprietary fintech solutions. The capital raised will support the expansion of Enigma Securities, Makor's industry leading digital asset brokerage with monthly trading volumes in excess of $2 billion, as well as further Makor's geographical expansion and M&A activities.

Steven Kokinos, CEO of Algorand said, "With a growing number of organizations looking to leverage decentralized infrastructure to modernize traditional financial models, Algorand provides the performance, stability, scalability and robust functionality required for disruption in the digital asset space. I look forward to Makor executing on their vision."

In 2017 Makor's founders launched Makor 2.0, with the goal of using Makor's broker-dealer expertise and network to create an industry-leading fintech company serving the world's most sophisticated financial institutions. The investment marks a major milestone in this ongoing project. Makor will take advantage of Algorand's blockchain expertise to build and distribute digital assets, bridging the gap between Wall Street and the next generation of financial products.

Michael Halimi, co-founder and CEO of Makor, said, "We are witnessing an unprecedented shift in our industry powered by technology and innovation. Over the past year, the exceptional growth in our digital asset division has clearly demonstrated that we are at the forefront of this trend. Our product is among the best in the market, and we have proven our ability to reach customers who previously were unserved or underserved. With our new partners we look forward to leading the digital transition and to building the most relevant products for our customers."

Notes to editors:

About Makor (www.makor-capital.com)

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products including Cash Equities, Fixed Income Derivatives, FX and Digital Asset.

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. Aside from Makor-branded entities, the group includes the Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage based in New York, and Makor's cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In addition, in June 2021 Makor completed the acquisition of the Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore. Makor has also recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions.

Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of buy side research surveys.

Across all Makor group companies and product offerings, Makor acts only as an agent and is therefore not susceptible to the various conflicts in the industry. Makor takes no proprietary positions and as such acts wholly and exclusively for the benefit of the client. Makor's understanding of local markets and extensive client relationships built over 30 years industry experience, allows us to tap into local institutional portfolios in order to maximize liquidity for clients.

Besides the client relationships Makor has strong relationships with global custodians and prime brokers. These international custodians, which provide essential services across all asset classes, are the oil that keeps the trading engine running smoothly. Prime brokerage services including custody and trade settlement are as important to the clients as the execution itself and in some cases even more important. Settlement of trading activity needs to be timely and problem free. SOURCE Makor Group

Contact Details

Joseph Edwards

+44 207 290 5797

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.makor-capital.com

SOURCE Makor Group