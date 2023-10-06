MakoRabco Announces the Appointment of Jim Reinhart as Chief Executive Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MakoRabco, the award-winning, nationwide leader in designing, supplying and installing self-storage facilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Reinhart as Chief Executive Officer. John Cross, who has served as CEO since 2021, is retiring and will continue to serve as an advisor during the transition. MakoRabco is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners.

"Jim possesses an unparalleled depth of experience and leadership qualities, which make him the ideal choice to steer MakoRabco into its next phase of growth," said Steve Larned, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners. "With his track record of operational excellence and deep commitment to organizational culture, we are confident that he will excel in executing our strategic vision, advancing our market leadership, and creating value for MakoRabco shareholders."

In the construction industry, Mr. Reinhart has distinguished himself through executive leadership roles, notably as the COO of QTS Realty Trust, a premier REIT in the data center sector. Previously, Mr. Reinhart was CEO and President of The Ygrene Energy Fund and National Credit Care. For over twenty years, he has worked with investors and private equity sponsors and has elevated portfolio company performance by building industry-leading capabilities. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Mr. Reinhart holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Masters in microelectronics from University of Maryland.

"I am truly honored to join the MakoRabco team, a collective of talented, dedicated, and innovative contributors whose efforts have undeniably positioned the company at the cutting edge of self-storage building solutions in the industry," said Mr. Reinhart. "I am excited to work with them to build on our remarkable history and leverage our differentiated platform to grow the market, deliver outstanding service to our customers, and capitalize on new opportunities."

"We are thrilled to have Jim join our ranks," said Angie Guerin, Executive Vice President and Board Member of MakoRabco. "It is clear that he brings not just a solid resume and skill set, but an organic and deep-seated desire to connect, collaborate and create—all principles that were deeply ingrained in the organization through our founders."

About MakoRabco

MakoRabco is a nationwide company that specializes in the design, supply, and installation of Self Storage Buildings. With over 50+ years of combined industry experience, MakoRabco has expertly served the storage industry through the successful construction of more than 4,000 facilities including single story, multi-story, climate controlled, enclosed boat & RV, canopy, and multi-level conversion projects across the country. For more information, visit https://www.makorabco.com.

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded private equity firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and cooperative. New State prides itself on a long-term outlook, approaching each potential investment as an opportunity to create lasting and valuable relationships with company founders and especially independent sponsors. The firm has the ability to invest up to $100 million in equity per transaction and seeks to invest in market-leading companies with services-based business models and $8 million to $40 million of EBITDA. New State and its affiliates have invested in almost 40 companies to date. For more information visit www.newstatecp.com

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Swingler – Business Development Manager

[email protected]

(760) 448-1760

Joanne Lessner, Lambert

[email protected]

(212) 222-7436

SOURCE MakoRabco