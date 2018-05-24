Makro Cash & Carry CZ Deploys Zilliant Sales IQ™ to Expand Customer Lifetime Value

"Makro has, in the Czech market, a strong and established customer base," said Makro Head of Revenue and Pricing Management Marek Haller. "Zilliant demonstrated a substantial opportunity in our business to expand customer relationships with profitable account penetration."

Makro is facing the challenges of foodservice distribution: many product SKUs, thousands of foodservice customers, and a sales team of 250, ensuring that Makro customers buy a wide selection of products is essential to the business. With Sales IQ, the company now boosted delivery of actionable, real-time sales intelligence to the sales team.

"The best part of deploying Sales IQ has been the excitement and energy from our sales team," said Haller. "They're excited to receive the actionable intelligence, call the customer, have a richer, more relevant conversation, and of course, close more deals."

The actionable sales intelligence is being deployed into Makro's homegrown customer relationship management (CRM) system where sales people can easily see and act on the intelligence, improving their effectiveness and reducing time spent on administration.

"We're thrilled to have Makro on board as a valued customer," said Zilliant CEO Greg Peters. "We welcome many years of shared success ahead, helping the company maximize the lifetime value of every customer relationship." ­

About METRO

METRO is a leading international specialist in wholesale and food retail. The company operates in 35 countries and employs more than 150,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2015/16, METRO generated sales of around €37 billion. The company provides custom solutions to meet the regional and international needs of its wholesale and retail customers. With its sales brands METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry and Real, as well as delivery services and digitalisation initiatives, METRO sets the standards for tomorrow: for customer focus, digital solutions and sustainable business models. METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry operates more than 750 wholesale stores in 25 countries with a workforce of about 100,000 employees. More information at www.metroag.de.

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps B2B enterprises turn data into actionable intelligence that accelerates profitable growth. The Zilliant IQ™ Platform uses AI to deliver actionable, real-time sales and pricing intelligence for traditional and digital channels, so you can maximize the immediate value of every transaction – and the lifetime value of every customer. Learn more at www.zilliant.com or follow Zilliant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/makro-cash--carry-cz-deploys-zilliant-sales-iq-to-expand-customer-lifetime-value-300654596.html

SOURCE Zilliant

Related Links

http://www.metroag.de

http://www.zilliant.com

