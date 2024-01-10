Maktar Launches Revolutionary USB 3 MFi-Certified Piconizer 4s at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maktar, a global leader in the mobile phone backup device market, participated in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this year, as part of a delegation comprising nearly 100 Taiwanese start-ups. The delegation was led by several Taiwanese government agencies, including the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), the National Development Council (NDC), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA).  

Maktar won the Taiwan Demo Day "Best Pitch" Award (Hardware) (Courtesy of Maktar)
Maktar unveiled the first USB 3 MFi Apple-certified storage device - the Piconizer 4s. (Courtesy of Maktar)
During a session jointly hosted by the Department of Industrial Technology of MOEA and the Taiwan-US start-up ecosystem in San Francisco, Maktar, along with 34 start-ups from the 2024 CES TTA (Taiwan Tech Arena) Pavilion, took part in Taiwan Demo Day. Maktar stood out by winning the "Best Pitch" award with their 3-minute presentation. At CES, Maktar introduced the Piconizer 4s, the first USB 3 MFi Apple-certified storage device for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max. This device, setting itself apart from the competition with its ability to transfer 1GB videos in a mere 13 seconds and featuring a data lock function for enhanced external storage security, attracted significant investor interest.

CES, now in its 52nd edition, showcased a wide range of new technologies and developments in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), smart healthcare, and Augmented Reality (AR)/Virtual Reality (VR). The event saw the participation of over 4,000 tech companies from more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.

Mactaris Chen, founder of Maktar, has emphasized the growing intersection of AI technology and mobile phone usage, particularly noting the increased demand for photo and video storage on mobile devices. He pointed out that the limited capacity of many devices fails to meet the escalating storage requirements. In response to this trend, Maktar's flagship products, Qubii and Piconizer, have seen a significant increase in market demand, particularly for their 1TB models, underscoring the company's robust position in the dynamic mobile phone market. The surge in sales demonstrates a clear consumer preference for higher storage solutions in an era where digital content creation and consumption are rapidly rising.

