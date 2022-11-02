Malabsorption Syndrome Market Size to Grow by USD 1.55 Bn, Lactose Intolerance to be Largest Revenue-generating Disease Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The malabsorption syndrome market size is set to grow by USD 1.55 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The higher consumption of gluten-containing food is driving the malabsorption syndrome market growth. However, factors such as shifting preferences toward dairy-free alternatives may challenge the market growth.

Malabsorption Syndrome Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Disease type

Lactose intolerance: The lactose intolerance segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Pharma lactase is a lactase enzyme that is produced by the fermentation of a selected strain of bacteria that hydrolyze lactose. Lactase is available as an over-the-counter prevention drug for lactose intolerance. Diagnostic tests such as lactose intolerance test and hydrogen breath test are used to determine the presence of lactose malabsorption, which is also known as maldigestion. The rising application of such tests is expected to drive the growth of the lactose intolerance segment during the forecast period.



Sprue



Cystic fibrosis

Geography

North America : North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high consumption of gluten-containing foods and the growing prevalence of celiac diseases. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia . The US and Canada are the key countries for the malabsorption syndrome market in North America .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Malabsorption Syndrome Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the malabsorption syndrome market include AbbVie Inc., Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos SA, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International Inc., COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV, Ferring B.V., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Perrigo Co. Plc, ProThera Biologics Inc., Sanofi, Tillotts Pharma AG, Xspire Pharma LLC, and Pfizer Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Malabsorption Syndrome Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist malabsorption syndrome market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the malabsorption syndrome market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the malabsorption syndrome market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of malabsorption syndrome market vendors

Malabsorption Syndrome Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos SA, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Baxter International Inc., COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV, Ferring B.V., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lannett Co. Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Organon and Co., Perrigo Co. Plc, ProThera Biologics Inc., Sanofi, Tillotts Pharma AG, Xspire Pharma LLC, and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Disease Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Disease Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Disease Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Disease Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Disease Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Disease Type

5.3 Lactose intolerance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Lactose intolerance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Lactose intolerance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Lactose intolerance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Lactose intolerance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sprue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sprue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sprue - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sprue - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sprue - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Cystic fibrosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cystic fibrosis - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Disease Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Disease Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 92: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 93: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 95: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.5 Lannett Co. Inc.

Exhibit 97: Lannett Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Lannett Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Lannett Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Lannett Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 101: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Novartis AG

Exhibit 106: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.8 Organon and Co.

Exhibit 110: Organon and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Organon and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Organon and Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Perrigo Co. Plc

Exhibit 113: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 117: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 ProThera Biologics Inc.

Exhibit 121: ProThera Biologics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: ProThera Biologics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: ProThera Biologics Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sanofi

Exhibit 124: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 127: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Sanofi - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

