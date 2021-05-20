Malachi Charbonneau Named as medaptus General Manager

BOSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- medaptus today announced that Malachi Charbonneau has been appointed as General Manager. Charbonneau will be taking over the responsibilities of current company Chief Executive Officer Laurence Hagerty who will continue to stay involved with the company in an advisory capacity.

Charbonneau has been with medaptus for nearly ten years in a variety of positions with increasing responsibility in the areas of client services, sales and operations. Prior to taking on his previous role as vice president for customer success and sales, Malachi served as the head of medaptus customer implementation where he was exposed to the revenue cycle and hospitalist programs of more than 65 provider organizations. During his tenure, medaptus won a number of annual KLAS awards illustrating the company's commitment to customer service and satisfaction.

"medaptus is a company focused on delivering revenue cycle and workflow impact for its customers and no one understands this better than Malachi. Between the command of customer business operations that he has gained over his career with the company, and his passion to see medaptus succeed in a changing medical practice landscape, he was the natural choice for this new leadership role," explained Michael Melville, Volaris Healthcare Group Leader. medaptus was acquired by Volaris Group on November 1, 2020.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity to play a leadership role at such an important time in our company's evolution. As we collectively emerge from the COVID pandemic, we see a healthcare system that has been challenged by overwhelming numbers of sick patients at various times, new models of care delivery, burned-out caregivers, and economic issues on both the revenue and cost sides of the ledge," said Malachi Charbonneau, medaptus General Manager. "Our solutions help improve the revenue and operational aspects of healthcare delivery for hospitals and physician groups alike. Never has there been a more important time to get technology into the hands of provider organizations that works and actually makes their jobs easier."

Earlier in his career, Charbonneau worked in a professional services and customer support capacity for MEDITECH, a major EHR and enterprise software solutions provider. He received his BS in Management Information Systems from Bridgewater State University, Massachusetts.

About medaptus

For 20 years, medaptus has applied information technology to solve problems that are common and costly to healthcare organizations that include single-specialty groups, acute care hospitals, hospital medicine teams, ambulatory care settings and cancer centers. Revenue leakage, data silos, disparate systems, and redundant processes lead to diminished productivity and satisfaction. We address those challenges with innovation that extends IT investments, remedies sources of overlooked reimbursement, and streamlines hospital medicine operations for optimized throughput. medaptus is a unit of Volaris, Inc. Visit us at www.medaptus.com to learn more about how we help those that heal.

Contact: Zach Tavano

p. 617.896.4000

[email protected]

SOURCE medaptus

Related Links

http://www.medaptus.com

