Malai Announces Grand Opening of DC Ice Cream Shop

Food Network champion brings South Asian-inspired artisanal ice cream to the DMV

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Brooklyn-based ice cream company Malai will open its first DC location at 1407 T Street NW on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Malai is the first ice cream shop in the District dedicated exclusively to serving ice cream inspired by South Asian ingredients and spices.

Malai's doors will open at noon. The first fifty customers will receive a free Malai tote bag. Customers will also enjoy discounted three-dollar single scoops all day.

Pooja Bavishi, winner of Food Network's Chopped Sweets competition, founded Malai when she discovered that the same spices of her childhood—ginger, rose petals, saffron, and cardamom—could robustly flavor ice creams in a way that she had never tasted before.

"I founded Malai because desserts bring people joy, and I wanted to be in the business of delivering happiness," shares Bavishi.

Malai's new location will feature twelve scoopable flavors and two soft serve flavors that will regularly rotate, and a freezer with ice cream pints and an assortment of frozen desserts like Kulfi Pops. Among the flavors is a new one to celebrate opening in DC: Cherry Black Cardamom.

"Our DC scoop shop marks our inaugural step outside of NYC – so we knew we had to open with a delicious flavor," explains Bavishi. "Inspired by the official fruit of Washington, DC (the cherry!), this flavor is our declaration to the city: we're here, and we've arrived with a bang. Let's celebrate!"

Some of the other scoop flavors available will include Apricot Mace, Masala Chai, Cardamom Pistachio Crumble, and Passionfruit Cilantro Sorbet (dairy-free/vegan).

The DC opening coincides with Malai's signature pint collection launching in select Mid-Atlantic grocery stores this spring.

Malai's summer hours are Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Malai, figuratively meaning cream of the crop, draws inspiration from South Asian ingredients, aromatic spices, and our founder's upbringing. Our ice cream is all eggless, handcrafted, and churned with very little air, resulting in purer, more robust flavors, as well as the creamiest textures you can find. Malai's unique desserts have been giving our customers joy since 2015. Learn more: www.Malai.co.

