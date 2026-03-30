Malala Fund appoints Nabila Aguele as new CEO

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabila Aguele will become Malala Fund's next Chief Executive Officer, the organization announced today, following a long-planned leadership transition. Aguele, who currently serves as Chief Executive of Malala Fund Nigeria, will begin in her new role on April 1, 2026.

Aguele will become Malala Fund's first global CEO based in Nigeria — one of the organization's priority countries for grantmaking and advocacy and one of the countries with the highest numbers of out-of-school girls in the world. In her current role leading Malala Fund Nigeria, Aguele has overseen nearly $3 million in grants to local education advocates and supported a civil society coalition advancing education as a strategy to end child marriage.

In the last year alone, Malala Fund has awarded more than $9 million in grants to over 40 organizations working to advance and protect girls' education in 10 countries.

Nabila Aguele, incoming CEO, said: "I am honored to step into this role at such an important moment for girls' education and for Malala Fund. Having grown within this organization and led our work in Nigeria, I know the strength of this team, the ambition of our strategy and the power of our partnerships. Building on Lena's leadership, I am committed to deepening our impact and ensuring that every girl can claim the education she deserves."

Malala Yousafzai, co-founder of Malala Fund and Executive Board Chair, said: "Nabila is the leader this moment calls for. She brings deep policy and advocacy experience, trusted leadership within Malala Fund and a close understanding of what it takes to drive change for girls from the ground up. I am deeply grateful to Lena for guiding Malala Fund through an important period of transformation and helping build the foundation for this next chapter. I have every confidence in what Nabila and our team will achieve together."

Ziauddin Yousafzai, co-founder of Malala Fund and Board Member, said: "Lena's leadership has helped bring stability, focus and strength to Malala Fund at an important moment in our journey. We are deeply thankful for all she has contributed. I have seen Nabila's leadership up close, and she brings a rare combination of wisdom, integrity and deep understanding of the realities girls face. She is the right leader to carry this work forward."

Lena Alfi, outgoing CEO, said: "It has been an honor to serve Malala Fund for nearly nine years, including the last three as CEO. I am deeply proud of the transformation this team has led together — building a clear strategy, a strong leadership and a more solid foundation for the future. Nabila is an exceptional leader who has shown what it means to center girls' needs, drive policy change and build with vision and care. I am proud to hand over leadership knowing Malala Fund is in the strongest possible hands."

The transition follows a thoughtful succession process initiated by Alfi and supported by Malala Fund's Board and leadership team. Last year, the organization launched its 2025–2030 strategy, which Aguele will continue to oversee as CEO.

About Nabila Aguele

Nabila Aguele has served as Malala Fund's Chief Executive in Nigeria since 2024, setting the direction for Malala Fund Nigeria's advocacy and grantmaking portfolio, operations and external affairs approach. Nabila is a cross-sector leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning law, policy and international development, across the U.S. and Nigeria. Before joining Malala Fund, Nabila served as a Special Adviser to Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning. In her role, she championed gender-responsive fiscal policies and budgets and helped craft Nigeria's Integrated National Financing Framework.

About Lena Alfi

Lena Alfi has been part of Malala Fund for nearly nine years, serving as CEO since late 2022. Under her leadership, the organization launched its 2025–2030 strategic plan, advanced key advocacy initiatives for girls' rights and resources and distributed $32.5 million in grants to partners working to expand girls' education around the world. She also built a new leadership team that centers leaders who represent the countries where Malala Fund works, including appointing Nabila Aguele as Chief Executive in Nigeria and Nishat Riaz as Chief Executive in Pakistan.

About Malala Fund

Malala Fund, co-founded by Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin, works to ensure all girls can access and complete 12 years of education. Through grantmaking and advocacy, the organization strengthens girls' right to secondary education and unlocks the resources needed for all girls to enjoy this right.

SOURCE Malala Fund