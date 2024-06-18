Malama Kai Technologies Announces Joint Venture with Fusion Technology

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malama Kai Technologies (MKT), an 8(a) Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO), and Fusion Technology LLC, a HUBZone small business have joined forces to form Kai Fusion. The new joint venture, known as Kai Fusion, brings expertise in Cloud, Agile Development, Cybersecurity, and Enterprise IT.

"We are excited to leverage the benefits of our NHO with Fusion's proven track record of supporting DoJ, DHS, and DoD" said Holly Hidalgo, MKT's CEO.

"Our software and cyber capabilities paired with MKT's mission focused expertise, position Kai Fusion to support the most complex challenges in the Federal Government, " said Eli Hammerman.

As an NHO, Kai Fusion offers several advantages, including the ability to receive directed, sole source, non-competed contract awards from Federal agencies. This includes the ability to receive Department of Defense (DoD) sole-source contracts up to $100M without the requirement for a Justification and Approval (J&A). Kai Fusion offers significant time and cost savings to the Government's contracting process.

"We are excited to have an agile and forward-looking company, like MKT, as our Joint venture partner. Our software and cyber capabilities paired with MKT's mission focused expertise, position Kai Fusion to support the most complex challenges in the Federal Government," said Eli Hammerman, Fusion Technology's Chief Growth Officer.

About Malama Kai

We at MKT have a passion for technology and how it can help Hawaii become a better place by backing up projects and initiatives that enhance Hawaii such as collaborating with DAWSON in Phase 1 for the restoration and reconstruction of Lahaina, HI. That is why we focus on Environmental Remediation, Leading Technologies, and Professional Services, offering solutions that benefit our Hawaiian communities and help federal agencies keep up with the changing times. Let us put our expertise to work for you.

About Fusion Technology

Fusion Technology LLC, an SBA-certified Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) with all five GSA MAS HACS SINs, provides comprehensive Information Technology (IT) services and solutions to mission-critical United States Government programs. Fusion Technology provides a broad range of high-quality services and specialized capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud development, biometric integration, and Agile software development. For 17 years, Fusion has supported the FBI, intelligence community (IC), DOD, DOC, DHS, and other Federal and State agencies. Fusion Technology has several quality and delivery certifications. To learn more about these certifications and the company, visit us at https://www.fusiontechnology-llc.com/about.

