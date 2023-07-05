Malawi Cement Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: State of the Market, Local and International Influences, Competitive Landscape, Industry Associations

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture of Cement in Malawi 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the manufacture of cement, limestone and plaster in Malawi. It includes information on the state and size of the industry, its major players, developments and significant influencing factors, including illegal and cheap imports, input costs, the economic environment and opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs.

There are profiles of six companies including the four major players Shayona, Cement Products, Portland Cement and Bwanje Cement, as well as notable industry role players Terrastone and Balaka Limestone Supply Company.

The Manufacture of Cement in Malawi

The Malawi cement industry is dominated four major players, and is under threat from low cost imports and an illegal industry that is said to account for almost a third of sales.

Demand for cement is expected to continue based on urbanisation and population growth that will result in demand for housing, and increased government infrastructure development as more projects are rolled out, particularly in civil roads infrastructure development.

Challenges of power blackouts of eight to 12 hours a day that have been affecting the industry may be reduced as the government embarks on an ambitious project to rehabilitate and modernise the power system.

State of the Industry

Cement consumption is relatively low in Malawi compared to the rest of sub-Saharan Africa due to slow urbanisation, poor infrastructure and high levels of poverty. Malawi's cement market is small, but expected to grow, and industry players continue to invest in upgrading plant and machinery and expanding distribution networks.

However, there is a lack of new investment in the industry. Role players continue to face constraints including electricity blackouts, shortage of foreign currency to import raw materials for production and unfair competition from cheap imports which have flooded the Malawian market and posed a threat to local cement manufacturers.

Future demand is expected to result in increased production of raw materials such as limestone, iron ore and kaolinitic clays.

Summary of Notable Players

  • Balaka Limestone Supply Company Ltd
  • Bwanje Cement Company Ltd
  • Cement Products Ltd
  • Portland Cement (Malawi) Ltd
  • Shayona Cement Corporation Ltd
  • Terrastone Construction Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL
4.1. State of the Industry
4.2. Key Trends
4.3. Key Issues
4.4. Notable Players
4.5. Trade
4.6. Corporate Actions
4.7. Regulations
4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. Unforeseen Events
7.2. Economic Environment
7.3. Infrastructure Development
7.4. Cheap Imports and Smuggling
7.5. Labour
7.6. Environmental Issues
7.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation
7.8. Government Support
7.9. Input Costs
7.10. Corruption

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Barriers to Entry

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES
12.1. Publications
12.2. Websites

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf6jeb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Future of Grocery Analysis Report 2023: Private Label Products Emerge as a Driver of In-Store Traffic, Online Sales, and Retailer Loyalty - Long-term Forecast to 2027 & 2032

Global Electrical Current Sensors Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $4.8 Billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.1%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.