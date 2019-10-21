Malaysia Airlines Deploys Viasat's Aerodocs Document Management System to Enhance its Digital Transformation Strategy and Streamline Compliance Reporting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today its Aerodocs document management system has been deployed by Malaysia Airlines to support the airline's compliance and digital transformation objectives.

Aerodocs is an aviation-grade document management solution that is providing Malaysia Airlines with complete control over the editing, distribution and viewing of critical flight reference handbooks and airline documentation in a secure, controlled manner, with advanced workflow tracking to help maintain aviation regulatory compliance.

Malaysia Airlines recently won the "Best Airline in Asia" award at the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) International Travel Awards. The award recognized several initiatives the airline has implemented over the previous two years including new aircraft, products and digital innovations. The implementation of Viasat Aerodocs is a continuation of the airline's ongoing digital transformation commitment.

Izham Ismail, group chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines commented, "As part of our digital transformation strategy, we have adopted a number of technologies to improve our overall business—from compliance and safety to overall passenger satisfaction. The Viasat Aerodocs product provides unique capabilities and an intuitive approach to enhance our document management processes, increase collaboration and gather critical flight information in real-time to ensure pilots, operations personnel and other key stakeholders have the right information at the right time."

"We continue to see airlines invest in Viasat's broader aviation operations portfolio, which includes the Aerodocs product, to improve compliance, provide operational efficiencies and streamline the complicated document management process from the ground to the cockpit," said Dave Elliott, managing director, Viasat Ireland. "In working with Malaysia Airlines, we are enabling them to achieve greater digital transformation across their organization, by helping them improve accountability and minimize risk with customized reporting, insights and enhanced compliance tracking."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

