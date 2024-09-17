Malaysia Airlines selects Sabre's PRISM to optimize the experience for corporate travelers

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced that Malaysia Airlines, Malaysia's national carrier, has selected PRISM to power and optimize its corporate segment. By using automated, real-time data insights and trends, PRISM offers advanced data analytics, enabling a more customized travel solution for business customers.

A truly global tool with international customers and data sources, PRISM ingests data from more than 5,000 sources internationally with more than 200 million individual corporate flight bookings in 2023. PRISM provides uniquely valuable insights and analytics, including robust contract profit modelling and performance reporting, along with more than 350 preformatted reports containing thousands of different data configurations.

In addition to being fully hosted on Google Cloud, PRISM now supports weekly data submissions from its data sources. Those opting for the API option will benefit from automated daily data submissions. PRISM offers daily corporate booking trend data, enhanced user analytics driven by Google Cloud's BigQuery and Looker capabilities, API connections to link to airline CRM systems, and enhanced user tools to streamline sales collaboration with partner airlines and commercial clients.

"Selecting the right business intelligence solution is essential for enhancing our corporate travel offerings, driving business growth, and boosting revenue while elevating the travel experience for our customers. This is why we've chosen Sabre PRISM, to help us achieve these goals by optimizing and streamlining our sales processes," said, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group.

With PRISM, airlines gain a comprehensive view of corporate travel while ensuring compliance with GDPR and other global data privacy regulations. It is the only solution that offers a built-in analytics tool, on-demand reporting, and API connectivity. Additionally, Sabre offers PRISM customers 24/7 self-service access to analytics and reporting, as well as in-house technical and development support. This support ensures accurate and timely data files and enabling custom development support for customers. PRISM ensures competitive corporate account management and enhances the customer experience through better offers based on their unique corporate travel requirements.

"Airlines around the world rely on PRISM for actionable data and analytics and intuitive on-demand reporting to help maximize the value and profitability of the corporate travel segment," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Airline Sales and Account Management, Sabre. "By choosing PRISM as its decision support solution for corporate travel, Malaysia Airlines can benefit from powerful global insights and contract optimization, leading to opportunities for improved ROI."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points. Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

