KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Malaysia Airlines -- the national carrier of Malaysia -- has selected the company to outfit the airline's new Boeing 737-8 fleet with its leading wireless In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system. In the pipeline as part of its connectivity strategy, Malaysia Airlines will also introduce high-quality internet connectivity on its 737-8 aircraft. The agreement encompasses factory installation of Viasat's equipment on its aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered to Malaysia Airlines later this month.

Malaysia Airlines Selects Viasat to Enhance In-Flight Experience On Board Its New Boeing 737-8 Fleet

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines' customers will enjoy an enhanced and curated in-flight experience through the airline's wireless IFE system, MHstudio, which provides them access to over 500 on-demand entertainment options and personalized shopping experiences at their convenience.

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, "We are committed to continuously seeking ways to elevate our customer experience, providing personalized offerings and delivering exceptional onboard experiences with Malaysian hospitality. By empowering passengers with the flexibility to enjoy on-demand entertainment through the new In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system throughout their journey, this initiative represents just one facet of our ongoing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement."

"We greatly admire Malaysia Airlines' award-winning customer experience approach and have enjoyed working closely with the team to create a tailored connectivity solution for its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft and anticipated routes," said Don Buchman, VP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. "The initial deliveries of these new aircraft equipped with the Viasat system is an exciting milestone for our partnership with Malaysia Airlines, and, more broadly, for in-flight connectivity in the Asia Pacific region."

Once introduced, high-speed internet connectivity on Malaysia Airlines' 737-8 aircraft will allow customers to stay connected throughout their journey. With anticipated flight routes across Malaysia and Southeast Asia for the new fleet, Malaysia Airlines will leverage Viasat's Ka-band satellite network in the region, including, once launched and in service, ViaSat-3 APAC.

About Malaysia Airlines

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Malaysia Airlines' relationship; the introduction of Viasat's W-IFE and IFC services on Malaysia Airlines' new aircraft; the enhanced internet experience passengers and crew can expect; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment; the number of aircraft, location of service, and the timing to connect the new Malaysia Airlines fleet; the ability to direct capacity to demand; the forward compatibility of Viasat's IFC system; the satellites used to provide the service, and the expected global capacity gains that will be provided by future Viasat satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

