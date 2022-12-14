Malaysia Automotive Finance Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~3% between 2022-2026 owning to increasing passenger car sales, upcoming brand-new car models and strict government regulations: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Automotive Finance Market is in the growing stage, being driven by increasing passenger car ownership, emergence of new players, innovation and government initiatives. There are several players in the Malaysia auto finance market some of which are Al Rajhi Bank, Maybank, Affin Bank, CIMB Bank and AmBank group.

Government is planning to establish a centralized database for the transport and logistics sectors which would help in greening the Automobile sector that will eventually lead to growth in EV sector.

High digitization and usage of new advance technology like AI and ML will improve customer convenience by automating the process, which will led to growth in Malaysia auto finance industry.

Malaysian Government is expected to introduce scrapping policy in near future due to which the tenure of loan is expected to fall. People will have to discard their vehicles early and this will also affect the number of loans granted for used car segment.

Upcoming Brand-New Car Models Introduction of state-of-the-art models such with latest designs and features as well as electric vehicles at affordable and competitive prices may assist to sustain buying interest of the customers, leading more auto-loans in future. Furthermore, continuous efforts to fulfill backlogged orders and promotional campaigns by car companies are also in progress.

Promotion of National Auto-manufacturing: Government has been taking various initiatives to promote domestic vehicle manufacturing industry. It provides various benefits to national car buyers. Companies like Proton and Perodua are being set up to manufacture cars domestically.

Boosting second hand vehicle sales: Government has taken several step like Strict Puspakom inspection to ensure that the used car dealers are protected from the risk associated with sourcing, such as trading cars with pre-existing issues, in-scope components condition, or reported beyond economical repair in order to increase the sale of the used car in Malaysia.

Government Regulations promoting automotive industry: The National Automotive Vision is to make Malaysia a hub for exports of vehicles, exports of components and spare parts, automotive research and development (R&D), development of automotive and mobility related technologies, vehicle and component testing. The Hire-Purchase Act,1967 is a Malaysian law which enacted to regulate the form and contents of hire-purchase agreements, the rights and duties of parties to such agreements and to make provisions for other matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- "Malaysia Automotive Finance – Market Outlook to 2026-Driven by exorbitant car prices, growing digital penetration, preference for owning passenger cars amidst systematically regulated car ownership policies by the Government" by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Automotive Finance Industry in Malaysia. The rising demand for new and used cars among the population, along with the easy availability of finance and low interest rates along with some government initiatives will promote this industry over the forecast period. The Malaysia Automotive Finance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% over the forecasted period 2022F-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

By Distribution Channels

OEMs

Banks

NBFCs

Commercial Banks

Investment Bank

Islamic Banks

By type of Vehicles

Passenger

Commercial

By tenure of Loan

0-5 years

6-7 years

8-9 years

By condition of Vehicle

New

Old

By Region

Central

Southern

Eastern

Northern

Other

Key Target Audience:-

Auto Finance Providers

Insurance companies

Car Manufacturers

financial service provider

NBFCs

fin-tech companies

Global automotive finance companies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Year: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022F– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Auto Finance Providers

Maybank

Public Bank

CIMB

Hong Leong

AmBank

RHB Bank

Affin Bank

Bank Simpanan Nasional

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Malaysia Automotive Finance Market Overview

Ecosystem of Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

Export and Import Overview of Malaysia Automotive market

Industry Analysis of Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

SWOT Analysis of Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

Malaysia Auto-finance market Value Chain

Non-Performing Assets in Auto-finance Segment

Major types of Auto loans in Malaysia

Key Growth Drivers in Auto Finance Market in Malaysia

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

Automotive Finance Market Regulatory Framework in Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

Automotive Finance Market Competitive Landscape in in Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

Automotive Finance Market Market Share of Major Auto Finance Providers in Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

Automotive Finance Market Detailed Analysis on Malaysia Automotive Finance Market (Market Size and Segmentation, 2016-2022; Future Market Size and Segmentation, 2023-2027F)

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Malaysia Automotive Finance Market

