Malaysia Construction Equipment Market Assessment & Forecasts 2022-2028: Shift Toward Green Hydrogen Fuel-based Construction Equipment in Renewable Energy Sector will Impact the Market Positively

Mar 30, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2028, the construction equipment market in Malaysia is estimated to grow by CAGR of 4.95%. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
MARKET TRENDS
Shift toward green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment in renewable energy sector will impact the market positively.
Environmental policies and initiatives to increase the usage of excavators and loaders in waste management industry is one of the major factors driving the market growth
COVID-19 IMPACT
Due to the decline in the construction, agriculture, and mining industries in the country, there is a reduction in the demand for construction equipment that impact the sales of OEM. Disruptions in the supply chain increase logistic costs and negatively affect financial performance.
MALAYSIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION
Construction activities are expected to grow due to investments in development projects such as the development of metropolitan regions (construction of three bridges to link Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Telupid).
Earthmoving equipment accounts for a major share of the overall Malaysia construction equipment market due to their extensive use in construction and renewable energy projects such as 50-MW solar projects.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The construction equipment market in Malaysia is consolidated with XCMG being the leader, followed by Caterpillar, Volvo, Komatsu, and SANY.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
1.1 Market Snapshot
1.2 Executive Summary
Section 2 - Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment
Section 3 - Market Landscape
3.1 Malaysia Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
3.1.1 Earthmoving Equipment
3.1.1.1 Excavator
3.1.1.2 Backhoe Loader
3.1.1.3 Motor Grader
3.1.1.4 Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, etc.)
3.1.2 Material Handling Equipment
3.1.2.1 Forklift and Telescopic Handler
3.1.2.2 Crane
3.1.2.3 Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor Lifts, etc)
3.1.3 Road Construction Equipment
3.1.3.1 Road Roller
3.1.3.2 Asphalt Paver
3.2 Malaysia Construction Equipment Market by End User (Volume & Value)
3.2.1 Construction
3.2.2 Mining
3.2.3 Manufacturing
3.2.4 Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management, etc.)
Section 4 - Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Advantage Malaysia, Key Economic Regions, Import/Export Trends, Supply Chain Analysis, COVID-19 Impact
Section 5 - Technological Development
- Advent of New Technology
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)
- Caterpillar
- Volvo Construction Equipment
- Komatsu
- SANY
- JCB
- Liebherr Group
- Hitachi
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd
- Kubota
- John Deere
- Manitou
- Hyundai Doosan Infracore
- Kobelco Construction Machinery
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries ltd
- FHM Equipment SDN BHD
- UMW
- Mid Pac Far East
- UM Construction Equipment Sdn Bhd
- WDG RESOURCES Sdn Bhd,
- TCIM
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Distributor Profiles
Section 7 - Quantitative Summary
Section 8 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Graphs
- List of Tables
Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition
- Research Methodology
- Research Objective
- Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion
